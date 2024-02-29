To refine an agreement allowing the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District to use Wilton’s new softball field, school representatives met with the Wilton Village Board on Tuesday.
Wilton, N-O-W work out details of softball-field project
To refine an agreement allowing the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District to use Wilton’s new softball field, school representatives met with the Wilton Village Board on Tuesday.
The Royall boys basketball team clinched the Scenic Bluffs Conference title outright with a win over Bangor 53–37 on Feb. 22.
The Royall girls basketball team marked history in its program, as the team earned its first regional title since 1977.
Royall High School wrestler Gunnar Wopat will compete at the state tournament this weekend.
The Elroy American Legion Auxiliary recently honored Wilton American Legion member Mike Arttus with a Quilt of Valor.
Accused of stealing thousands from the village, former Wilton clerk/treasurer Leigha Barton had an initial appearance in Monroe County Circuit Court on Monday.
The Kendall Village Board continued to search for ways to handle its homeless situation at Glenwood Park at its meeting Feb. 12.
The Wilton Village Board continued to have divided views on its softball field project when it met Feb. 12, though it did approve a final payment of $5,540 to contractor Dirt Monkey and a $3,900 payment to Ryan Fencing for a breakaway fence.
Should Ontario seek a Community Development Grant from Vernon County? That was the question at Monday’s Ontario Village Board meeting.
The Norwalk Village Board time at its Tuesday evening meeting debating what to charge campers for a water/sewer hookup, which will be new this year to the campground.
The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School Board approved several new high school course offerings and agreed to update its Youth Options policy at its monthly meeting Monday.
The Royall wrestling team earned the top spot in the Scenic Ridges and Rivers Conference meet at Kickapoo Schools on...