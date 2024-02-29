Wilton, N-O-W work out details of softball-field project

Kendall grapples with homeless situation at park February 21st, 2024

by County Line The Kendall Village Board continued to search for ways to handle its homeless situation at Glenwood Park at its meeting Feb. 12.

Wilton debates softball field project February 21st, 2024

by County Line The Wilton Village Board continued to have divided views on its softball field project when it met Feb. 12, though it did approve a final payment of $5,540 to contractor Dirt Monkey and a $3,900 payment to Ryan Fencing for a breakaway fence.

Ontario considers grant for possible park upgrades February 16th, 2024

by County Line Should Ontario seek a Community Development Grant from Vernon County? That was the question at Monday’s Ontario Village Board meeting.

Norwalk sets camping fees for water/sewer hookup February 16th, 2024

by County Line The Norwalk Village Board time at its Tuesday evening meeting debating what to charge campers for a water/sewer hookup, which will be new this year to the campground.

BHS to offer new courses February 16th, 2024

by County Line The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School Board approved several new high school course offerings and agreed to update its Youth Options policy at its monthly meeting Monday.

