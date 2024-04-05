Wilton to raise sewer rates to offset cost of plant upgrades

Posted April 5th, 2024

By SARAH PARKER | County Line Editor

The Wilton Village Board spent its March 11 meeting considering its options for a sewer-rate increase and likely will make a final decision at its meeting Monday. 

The rate increase will depend on the repayment period of the $1.6 million loan for the village’s wastewater-treatment-plant upgrades. The following are the village’s options:

• 20-year loan — $110,000 in additional expenses to the sewer utility per year, resulting in an $88 total sewer charge to the average user (2,500 gallons)

• 25-year loan — $92,000 in additional expenses to the sewer utility per year, resulting in an $82 total sewer charge to the average user (2,500 gallons)

• 30-year loan — $79,000 in additional expenses to the sewer utility per year, resulting in a $78 total sewer charge to the average user (2,500 gallons)

In all, the wastewater-treatment-plant project is expected to cost $4,417,000, which includes expenses associated with construction, engineering/administration/legal fees, and contingencies. Grants will provide the remainder of the funding. 

Evan Chambers of Town & Country Engineering, the firm that is coordinating and designing the project, noted that little work had been done to the plant since it had been first constructed in 1980, and effluent violations had occurred, requiring the need for upgrades. 

“A lot of this is coming down from the DNR saying you have to do something,” he said. 

Other business

• Jessica Brandau noted that she and other residents were working on creating a new village festival called “Wilton Weenie Days.” It’s slated for July 12–14, the same weekend as the Wilton Tractor Pull, which is sponsored by the Wilton Sportsmen’s Club. Tentatively, a Sunday parade and ball games will be among the events. 

• The board approved its final agreement with the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District for the use of the village-owned softball field. Clerk/treasurer Mindy Haase noted that the school district would pay to rent porta-potties for use at the games; therefore, village employees would not need to clean municipal facilities after the games. 

 • The board agreed to set lifeguard wages $12.75 to $14.50 per hour depending on experience. The head lifeguard would make $15.50. 

The Village of Wilton will pay for certifications and recertifications. The village hopes to hire six to eight lifeguards for this season (at least two certified guards have to be on duty when the pool is open). 

• Starting in July, the village no longer will accept cash payments for utilities, taxes or Wilton Community Center rent. 

“This has been advised by our insurance company to have little cash handling,” said board president Missy Coldren. 

For those without checking accounts, money orders can be obtained at Ergo Bank, the Wilton Post Office, and the Wilton Fastrip. 

• The board will change the way it approves employees’ non-emergent expenditures: Expenditures between $200 and $1,000 need board president approval, and anything over $1,000 will require full board approval. 

