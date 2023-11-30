Wilton celebrates Thanksgiving

This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Hosting a hearing Nov. 20, the Wilton Village Board met with residents to discuss the 2024 budget and aspects of local government’s past spending patterns.

November 27th, 2023

by County Line

It’s not exactly as though Valley is a boom town of commercial development. But for almost three decades, folks with a green thumb have been wending their way through the hills and valleys for a stop at New Era Nursery on County Highway P, just a few miles out of Valley.