Wilton board candidates take part in reception

By | Posted March 8th, 2024 |

On Saturday, the Wilton Public Library hosted an open reception with the candidates for the Wilton Village Board.

  • Royall boys earn first conference title in 11 years

    February 29th, 2024
    by

    The Royall boys basketball team clinched the Scenic Bluffs Conference title outright with a win over Bangor 53–37 on Feb. 22.

    Royall girls gain first regional title in 47 years

    February 29th, 2024
    by

    The Royall girls basketball team marked history in its program, as the team earned its first regional title since 1977.

    Wilton, N-O-W work out details of softball-field project

    February 29th, 2024
    by

    To refine an agreement allowing the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District to use Wilton’s new softball field, school representatives met with the Wilton Village Board on Tuesday. 

    Royall’s Wopat is statebound

    February 22nd, 2024
    by

    Royall High School wrestler Gunnar Wopat will compete at the state tournament this weekend. 

    Wilton Legionnaire receives Quilt of Valor

    February 21st, 2024
    by

    The Elroy American Legion Auxiliary recently honored Wilton American Legion member Mike Arttus with a Quilt of Valor. 

  • Barton has initial appearance

    February 21st, 2024
    by

    Accused of stealing thousands from the village, former Wilton clerk/treasurer Leigha Barton had an initial appearance in Monroe County Circuit Court on Monday. 

    Kendall grapples with homeless situation at park

    February 21st, 2024
    by

    The Kendall Village Board continued to search for ways to handle its homeless situation at Glenwood Park at its meeting Feb. 12. 

    Wilton debates softball field project

    February 21st, 2024
    by

    The Wilton Village Board continued to have divided views on its softball field project when it met Feb. 12, though it did approve a final payment of $5,540 to contractor Dirt Monkey and a $3,900 payment to Ryan Fencing for a breakaway fence. 

    Ontario considers grant for possible park upgrades

    February 16th, 2024
    by

    Should Ontario seek a Community Development Grant from Vernon County? That was the question at Monday’s Ontario Village Board meeting. 

    Norwalk sets camping fees for water/sewer hookup

    February 16th, 2024
    by

    The Norwalk Village Board time at its Tuesday evening meeting debating what to charge campers for a water/sewer hookup, which will be new this year to the campground. 

    BHS to offer new courses

    February 16th, 2024
    by

    The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School Board approved several new high school course offerings and agreed to update its Youth Options policy at its monthly meeting Monday.

