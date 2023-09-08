Wildcat Mountain State Park of Ontario will mark its 75th anniversary Saturday, Sept. 16.
Wildcat to celebrate 75th
The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District had a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday morning for its multifaceted construction project.
Former rural Ontario man Dawson O. DeWitt, now of Tomah, entered a guilty/no contest plea in August to second-degree sexual assault of a child younger than 16, but if he meets the terms of a 24-month diversion agreement, the judgment of conviction will not be entered.
Andy Wohlrab, organizer of the Royall School District trap club, gave a presentation to the board of education during the “Celebrate Royall” portion of its meeting Aug. 28.
Bicyclists with Project Hero stopped for lunch at the Wilton American Hall on Thursday as they made their way from Minneapolis to Madison.
Work on the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District’s new athletic facilities is slated to begin next week.
Milwaukee’s Dancing Grannies, a group that showed resilience after tragedy, will be featured in this year’s Kendall’s Labor Day parade.
The flood of 2018 destroyed a great deal of downtown Ontario, and though it might have taken some time for that rich river sludge to settle in, the result is a soil so fertile that flowers, trees, bushes and, yes, even weeds grow in lush abundance.
St. Jacob’s Lutheran Church in Norwalk had its final service Sunday. German immigrants organized the congregation in 1875, and the church was built at McGary and Railroad streets in 1910.
Three former board members made a series of criticisms at the Wilton Village Board meeting on Tuesday, contending that the current board had been remiss on matters such as how the recent Wilton Fest was handled and whether meeting notices had been properly posted.
Like many small Wisconsin communities, the Ontario Village Board learned at its meeting Monday that even recent sewer increases have failed to keep up with the ever-escalating costs of managing the utility.