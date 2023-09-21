Wildcat marks 75th anniversary

Norwalk woman faces felonies related to narcotics September 21st, 2023

by County Line A rural Norwalk woman faces felony charges of possession of narcotics, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia after her apprehension in Sparta on Sept. 5.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Wilton gets update on wastewater-treatment plant project September 21st, 2023

by County Line Evan Chambers of Town & Country Engineering attended the Wilton Village Board’s meeting Sept. 11, giving an update on the village’s wastewater-treatment project and making a second pay request.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

N-O-W staff receives 2% raise September 15th, 2023

by County Line The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School Board voted in closed session Monday to give what amounts to a 2% raise to all employees.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.