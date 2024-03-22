Strains of spring 

Pretrial conference for Barton yields no updates, more charges possible March 22nd, 2024

by County Line Monday’s pretrial conference for former Wilton clerk/treasurer Leigha Barton, who was charged in January with counts related to embezzlement from the village, resulted in no new developments, according to Monroe County District Attorney Kevin Croninger.

Royall hires new principal March 13th, 2024

by County Line Kole Huth will serve as the new Royall Middle School/High School Principal, the board of education decided at its meeting Monday.

Crowd attends meeting on Ontario development projects March 13th, 2024

by County Line No one quite expected the crowd of about 25 people to show up at Monday evening’s Ontario’s regular monthly board meeting. What drew so much interest was a hearing held about the new 12-unit apartment building under construction on Church Street.

Kendall OK’s $2.1 million downtown project March 13th, 2024

by County Line Kendall approved a $2.1 million downtown (South Railroad Street) infrastructure project, which will occur in conjunction with the state’s reconstruction of Highway 71, at its regular meeting Monday.

