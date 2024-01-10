Wilton likely will have a contested village board race in April, as three incumbents and three challengers received nominations at the Monday caucus.
Six may vie for three Wilton board spots
Will the Zzip Stop build a new convenience store in in Ontario’s new Taylor Subdivision? That was a part of the issue that confronted the Ontario Village Board at its Monday meeting.
Norwalk will have an uncontested race in the spring election.
Kim and Barbara Zuhlke won the 2023 Outstanding Tree Farmers Award for their extensive conservation efforts in polyculture tree farming at Little Blue Ridge Farm in Kendall.
Allen Schraufnagel, who was a key figure in the formation of the Elroy-Kendall-Wilton School District and served as its superintendent from 1961 to 1992, died Dec. 2 at age 94.
A former Wilton Village Board member and the current board were at odds at a Dec. 11 meeting over what caused the village’s estimated $205,000 budget deficit in 2022.
A woman with a rural Wilton address was arrested Nov. 16 in Sparta and charged with a range of narcotic-related felonies.
Brookwood students performed at their winter concert Dec. 11.
Scott Uppena, who has served as Royall Middle/High School principal since 2012, will become the district’s new superintendent in July.
Royall Middle School and High School put on its winter concert Dec. 11.
Musicians Maggie Mae of Oxford, Wis., and Eric Nofsinger of La Farge perform at Tor’s Country Christmas Show on Saturday at the Kendall Community Hall. The Kendall Community Club sponsored the event.
Hang on to your hat: The next thing you know, you may be twirling and swirling on ice skates under the Ontario Pavilion roof. A project of Danny Koeller, the ice rink gained the Ontario Village Board’s approval on Monday.