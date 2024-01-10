Six may vie for three Wilton board spots

Wilton likely will have a contested village board race in April, as three incumbents and three challengers received nominations at the Monday caucus. 

Comments are closed.

  • Future location of Ontario gas station uncertain

    January 10th, 2024
    Will the Zzip Stop build a new convenience store in in Ontario’s new Taylor Subdivision? That was a part of the issue that confronted the Ontario Village Board at its Monday meeting.

    Norwalk’s village board race will be uncontested

    January 10th, 2024
    Norwalk will have an uncontested race in the spring election.

    Kendall couple honored as outstanding tree farmers for conservation efforts

    January 10th, 2024
    Kim and Barbara Zuhlke won the 2023 Outstanding Tree Farmers Award for their extensive conservation efforts in polyculture tree farming at Little Blue Ridge Farm in Kendall. 

    Longtime E-K-W superintendent dies at age 94

    December 28th, 2023
    Allen Schraufnagel, who was a key figure in the formation of the Elroy-Kendall-Wilton School District and served as its superintendent from 1961 to 1992, died Dec. 2 at age 94.

    Former board member, current board disagree over Wilton’s 2022 deficit

    December 28th, 2023
    A former Wilton Village Board member and the current board were at odds at a Dec. 11 meeting over what caused the village’s estimated $205,000 budget deficit in 2022. 

  • Rural Wilton woman arrested on drug charges

    December 28th, 2023
    A woman with a rural Wilton address was arrested Nov. 16 in Sparta and charged with a range of narcotic-related felonies. 

    Brookwood puts on winter concert

    December 26th, 2023
    Brookwood students performed at their winter concert Dec. 11.

    Uppena to assume new role as superintendent of Royall School District

    December 26th, 2023
    Scott Uppena, who has served as Royall Middle/High School principal since 2012, will become the district’s new superintendent in July. 

    Royall performs songs of holiday cheer

    December 26th, 2023
    Royall Middle School and High School put on its winter concert Dec. 11.

    Musical merriment in Kendall

    December 15th, 2023
    Musicians Maggie Mae of Oxford, Wis., and Eric Nofsinger of La Farge perform at Tor’s Country Christmas Show on Saturday at the Kendall Community Hall. The Kendall Community Club sponsored the event.

    New ice skating rink coming to Ontario 

    December 15th, 2023
    Hang on to your hat: The next thing you know, you may be twirling and swirling on ice skates under the Ontario Pavilion roof. A project of Danny Koeller, the ice rink gained the Ontario Village Board’s approval on Monday.

