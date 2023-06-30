The 126th Elroy Fair was put on last week.
Scenes from the Elroy Fair
The Brookwood Theatre Program is in rehearsal for its first production of the school year.
The controversy that has dogged the Town of Whitestown for some months came to an end last Wednesday, when the board voted to deny a variance to Lucas Winchel to open a quarry on Little Ridge Road property owned by Eirik Eness.
Ontario churches hosted their Adventure Day on Saturday in the village square and pavilion and the Well Youth Center. The event consisted of archery, a “tough course,” BB-gun shooting, tomahawk throwing, crafts and games.
The total assessed value of real estate in Ontario has increased by 51 percent since 2019, according to a letter that Associated Appraisal Consultants, the village’s assessor, sent to residents this week.
Despite significant delays, Kendall’s municipal well project is slated for completion at the end of December.
Ontario celebrated its new pavilion on Friday. The structure is at State and Garden streets, where the Ontario Community Hall once stood.
When high school and junior high school students resume classes at Brookwood this fall, they’ll be subject to new changes regarding cell phones in the classroom.
After considering rural Wilton resident Kristin Pasch’s request to name the village’s new softball field after Katie Wallace and to set up a memorial walk for all residents, the village board generally agreed with creating memorials but stopped short of naming the softball field after a single person.
Yes, public bathrooms will come to Ontario. But hang on — it may be more than a year.
It appears Norwalk may join Ontario and Wilton in installing security cameras in public spaces.
The annual Monroe County Dairy Breakfast was Saturday at Mapltwin Farms in rural Cashton.