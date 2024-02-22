Royall’s Wopat is statebound

Royall High School wrestler Gunnar Wopat will compete at the state tournament this weekend. 

  • Wilton Legionnaire receives Quilt of Valor

    February 21st, 2024
    by

    The Elroy American Legion Auxiliary recently honored Wilton American Legion member Mike Arttus with a Quilt of Valor. 

    Barton has initial appearance

    February 21st, 2024
    by

    Accused of stealing thousands from the village, former Wilton clerk/treasurer Leigha Barton had an initial appearance in Monroe County Circuit Court on Monday. 

    Kendall grapples with homeless situation at park

    February 21st, 2024
    by

    The Kendall Village Board continued to search for ways to handle its homeless situation at Glenwood Park at its meeting Feb. 12. 

    Wilton debates softball field project

    February 21st, 2024
    by

    The Wilton Village Board continued to have divided views on its softball field project when it met Feb. 12, though it did approve a final payment of $5,540 to contractor Dirt Monkey and a $3,900 payment to Ryan Fencing for a breakaway fence. 

    Ontario considers grant for possible park upgrades

    February 16th, 2024
    by

    Should Ontario seek a Community Development Grant from Vernon County? That was the question at Monday’s Ontario Village Board meeting. 

  • Norwalk sets camping fees for water/sewer hookup

    February 16th, 2024
    by

    The Norwalk Village Board time at its Tuesday evening meeting debating what to charge campers for a water/sewer hookup, which will be new this year to the campground. 

    BHS to offer new courses

    February 16th, 2024
    by

    The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School Board approved several new high school course offerings and agreed to update its Youth Options policy at its monthly meeting Monday.

    Royall wrestling secures conference championship

    February 8th, 2024
    by

    The Royall wrestling team earned the top spot in the Scenic Ridges and Rivers Conference meet at Kickapoo Schools on...

    Sally Dana benefit slated for Feb. 24

    February 8th, 2024
    by

    Postponed due to the weather, the benefit concert and silent auction for Sally Dana of rural Kendall has been rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 24, beginning at 1 p.m. at the Kendall Community Hall. 

    Public invited to meet Wilton Village Board candidates

    February 8th, 2024
    by

    The Wilton Public Library will host a meet-and-greet reception with the Wilton Village Board candidates from 10–11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 2.

    Local school board races will be uncontested

    February 8th, 2024
    by

    In both the Royall and the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton school districts, the April ballot will be made up of uncontested incumbents. 

