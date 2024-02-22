Royall’s Wopat is statebound

Wilton Legionnaire receives Quilt of Valor February 21st, 2024

by County Line The Elroy American Legion Auxiliary recently honored Wilton American Legion member Mike Arttus with a Quilt of Valor.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Barton has initial appearance February 21st, 2024

by County Line Accused of stealing thousands from the village, former Wilton clerk/treasurer Leigha Barton had an initial appearance in Monroe County Circuit Court on Monday.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Kendall grapples with homeless situation at park February 21st, 2024

by County Line The Kendall Village Board continued to search for ways to handle its homeless situation at Glenwood Park at its meeting Feb. 12.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Wilton debates softball field project February 21st, 2024

by County Line The Wilton Village Board continued to have divided views on its softball field project when it met Feb. 12, though it did approve a final payment of $5,540 to contractor Dirt Monkey and a $3,900 payment to Ryan Fencing for a breakaway fence.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.