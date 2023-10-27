Though the Royall School District approved a preliminary 2023–24 levy and mill rate at its annual meeting and budget hearing last month, the board of education OK’d the final figures at its regular meeting Monday.
Royall votes on final levy amount
Following its annual meeting Monday, the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School Board approved a $14 million budget that included a $2.82 million tax levy, with $1.2 million of that being debt service.
Progress is underway on the initial phases of the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District’s building and renovation project, and representatives of general contractor Market & Johnson and TSP Architects & Engineers gave an update at the board of education’s Monday meeting.
After 34 years with the Village of Ontario, Public Works Director Paul Gibson retired in July.
Local kids took part in the youth hunt last weekend.
After years of sitting empty, the former Kendall Elementary School building may soon gain a new purpose: representatives of Ouachita Base Camp told the village board Monday that they would like to open a business focusing on Indian Motorcycle, a brand of motorcycles.
Preliminary audit numbers for 2022 reveal that the Village of Wilton overspent its $643,879 budget by about $150,000, or roughly 23 percent, according to President Missy Coldren at Monday’s village board meeting.
Anyone who has made a recent trip up the hill on Church Street in Ontario and observed the beginning of what will be a 12-unit apartment complex might have asked, “Where is the road?”
Could it be that Damian Dinger made the Norwalk Village Board happy on Tuesday evening?
The Monroe County Historical Society, the Monroe County Local History Room, and the Tomah Area Museum hosted a cemetery walk Saturday at Hillside Cemetery in Wilton.
The Norwalk Rails-to-Trails group hosted its annual marathon, half marathon, 5K and fun run Sunday on the Elroy-Sparta State Trail.
Royall’s board of education approved a provisional 2023–24 budget Monday at its annual meeting.