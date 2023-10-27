Royall votes on final levy amount

N-O-W sets 2023-24 levy at annual meeting October 26th, 2023

by County Line Following its annual meeting Monday, the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School Board approved a $14 million budget that included a $2.82 million tax levy, with $1.2 million of that being debt service.

Progress continues on N-O-W project October 21st, 2023

by County Line Progress is underway on the initial phases of the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District’s building and renovation project, and representatives of general contractor Market & Johnson and TSP Architects & Engineers gave an update at the board of education’s Monday meeting.

End of an era October 12th, 2023

by County Line After 34 years with the Village of Ontario, Public Works Director Paul Gibson retired in July.

