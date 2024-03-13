Royall hires new principal

Crowd attends meeting on Ontario development projects March 13th, 2024

by County Line No one quite expected the crowd of about 25 people to show up at Monday evening’s Ontario’s regular monthly board meeting. What drew so much interest was a hearing held about the new 12-unit apartment building under construction on Church Street.

Kendall OK’s $2.1 million downtown project March 13th, 2024

by County Line Kendall approved a $2.1 million downtown (South Railroad Street) infrastructure project, which will occur in conjunction with the state’s reconstruction of Highway 71, at its regular meeting Monday.

Norwalk police chief resigns March 13th, 2024

by County Line After nine years with the village, Police Chief David Jones submitted his resignation to the Norwalk Village Board, which it accepted at its Tuesday meeting.

