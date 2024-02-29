Royall girls gain first regional title in 47 years

The Royall girls basketball team marked history in its program, as the team earned its first regional title since 1977.

  • Royall boys earn first conference title in 11 years

    February 29th, 2024
    The Royall boys basketball team clinched the Scenic Bluffs Conference title outright with a win over Bangor 53–37 on Feb. 22.

    Wilton, N-O-W work out details of softball-field project

    February 29th, 2024
    To refine an agreement allowing the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District to use Wilton’s new softball field, school representatives met with the Wilton Village Board on Tuesday. 

    Royall’s Wopat is statebound

    February 22nd, 2024
    Royall High School wrestler Gunnar Wopat will compete at the state tournament this weekend. 

    Wilton Legionnaire receives Quilt of Valor

    February 21st, 2024
    The Elroy American Legion Auxiliary recently honored Wilton American Legion member Mike Arttus with a Quilt of Valor. 

    Royall boys gain two wins

    February 21st, 2024
    The Royall Panther boys basketball team racked up two wins last week in Scenic Bluffs action. 

  • Brookwood names athletes of the month for January

    February 21st, 2024
    The following are the Brookwood High School athletes of the month for January. Coaches’ comments follow the students’ names.  BOYS...

    Barton has initial appearance

    February 21st, 2024
    Accused of stealing thousands from the village, former Wilton clerk/treasurer Leigha Barton had an initial appearance in Monroe County Circuit Court on Monday. 

    Kendall grapples with homeless situation at park

    February 21st, 2024
    The Kendall Village Board continued to search for ways to handle its homeless situation at Glenwood Park at its meeting Feb. 12. 

    Wilton debates softball field project

    February 21st, 2024
    The Wilton Village Board continued to have divided views on its softball field project when it met Feb. 12, though it did approve a final payment of $5,540 to contractor Dirt Monkey and a $3,900 payment to Ryan Fencing for a breakaway fence. 

    Hillsboro, Royall too much for Brookwood

    February 16th, 2024
    ...

    Panthers rout Falcons, Cardinals

    February 16th, 2024
    The Royall boys basketball team cruised to a couple of easy victories recently, defeating Necedah 64–32 on Feb. 1, and then trouncing Brookwood 91–36 on Feb. 9. 

  • Extra
    N-O-W construction project: A bird’s-eye view
    Brookwood to present ‘Harry Potter’ parody
    Combating tooth decay among children
    Vernon County reports shots fired in rural Ontario
    Royall concert slated for Monday

    News
    Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for Feb. 18–24
    Kendall seeks candidates for Citizen of the Year
    Royall’s Waterman awarded
    Norwalk Municipal Court report for February
    Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for Feb. 11–17

  • Archives

  • Community
    Ontario Public Library offering two nature presentations
    Activities slated at Wilton Public Library
    Norwalk Public Library to host array of activities in March
    Senior menus for March 4–8
    Gjefle: How do we explain the moon? 

    Obituaries
    Ardella Marie Leis
    Dennis Norman Hemmersbach
    Betty H. Schumacher
    Edith Elain (Walter) Hepp Burkhalter
    Allen E. Schraufnagel

    Opinion
    Letter to the editor: Vernon County and Wisconsin are national leaders in landfill safety
    Your Right to Know: Don’t charge records requesters for redactions
    Letter to the editor: Transgender lunacy: Let’s just call it nuts!
    Letter to the editor: The clock is ticking
    Letter to the editor: Democracy vs. dictatorship

    Sports
    Royall boys earn first conference title in 11 years
    Royall girls gain first regional title in 47 years
    Royall boys gain two wins
    Brookwood names athletes of the month for January
    Hillsboro, Royall too much for Brookwood

  • Backtalk
    America’s bent toward fascism
    In 2024, remember that politics were ugly 100 years ago, too
    Looking back on our 40th year, 1983–2023 (part two)
    Looking back on our 40th year, 1983–2023
    Private insurers insert profit-over-patient mentality into Medicare

    E-Edition
    Feb. 29, 2024, print issue
    Feb. 22, 2024, print issue
    Feb. 15, 2024, print issue
    Feb. 8, 2024, print issue
    Feb. 1, 2024, print issue

    Pictures from the Past
    Ontario High School basketball, 1949–50
    Pictures from the past: Early 20th century Ontario
    Vernon County Museum Notes: Reflections on early Ontario, Whitestown
    Palen Park: Before and after
    St. Luke’s to be placed on National Registers

    School
    Brookwood FFA competes in leadership development events
    Royall racers take second
    Royall Elementary puts on winter concert
    N-O-W second-graders compose poems for the season
    BHS artists of the month