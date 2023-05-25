Royall breaks ground for addition

This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

A new computer-aided dispatch system is on its way to Norwalk, the village board learned its meeting May 9.

This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

May 11th, 2023

by County Line

Just a few days after the passing of Katie Wallace, Brookwood softball head coach Kelly Wallace’s wife and catcher Deanna Wallace’s mother, the family and team received kind gestures after the team won 4–3 over Cashton on May 4, coming together as one with a moment dedicated to Katie.