The Royall boys basketball team clinched the Scenic Bluffs Conference title outright with a win over Bangor 53–37 on Feb. 22.
Royall boys earn first conference title in 11 years
The Royall boys basketball team clinched the Scenic Bluffs Conference title outright with a win over Bangor 53–37 on Feb. 22.
The Royall girls basketball team marked history in its program, as the team earned its first regional title since 1977.
To refine an agreement allowing the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District to use Wilton’s new softball field, school representatives met with the Wilton Village Board on Tuesday.
Royall High School wrestler Gunnar Wopat will compete at the state tournament this weekend.
The Elroy American Legion Auxiliary recently honored Wilton American Legion member Mike Arttus with a Quilt of Valor.
The Royall Panther boys basketball team racked up two wins last week in Scenic Bluffs action.
The following are the Brookwood High School athletes of the month for January. Coaches’ comments follow the students’ names. BOYS...
Accused of stealing thousands from the village, former Wilton clerk/treasurer Leigha Barton had an initial appearance in Monroe County Circuit Court on Monday.
The Kendall Village Board continued to search for ways to handle its homeless situation at Glenwood Park at its meeting Feb. 12.
The Wilton Village Board continued to have divided views on its softball field project when it met Feb. 12, though it did approve a final payment of $5,540 to contractor Dirt Monkey and a $3,900 payment to Ryan Fencing for a breakaway fence.
...
The Royall boys basketball team cruised to a couple of easy victories recently, defeating Necedah 64–32 on Feb. 1, and then trouncing Brookwood 91–36 on Feb. 9.