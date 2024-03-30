Royall board hears budget forecast

By Sarah Parker | County Line Editor

Mary Blaha of Baird, a financial services firm, gave an outline of variables affecting the district’s fiscal outlook when the Royall Board of Education met Monday.

She highlighted the following:

• The state sets schools’ revenue limits. It does so by multiplying a district’s membership by the per-pupil dollar amount set in the state biennial budget, adding potential exemptions to that amount. The final figure is called “revenue limit authority.”

“That determines 75–90 percent of a district’s revenue,” Blaha said. “So that formula drives a big part of the district’s revenue.”

For Royall, it’s 73 percent.

• Some examples of exemptions are recurring and nonrecurring operational referendums (or ones that end after a certain point), vouchers for private schools, and energy-efficiency projects.

“It has to be something that’s very specific,” Blaha said.

• Royall’s full-time equivalency enrollment was 586 in 2018–19, but that figure has dropped by about 92 students since then. Enrollment decline is projected to continue, Blaha said.

• School revenue limits were put into place in 1993–94, and that time, the per-pupil dollar amount was linked to the consumer price index.

“Whatever the CPI went up, that’s what the dollar amount went up,” Blaha said.

In 2008–09, the state “decoupled” the per-pupil amount and the consumer price index, Blaha said. Instead, the Legislature approves the per-pupil amount in its budget.

“At first, that tracked pretty closely,” she said. But as time went on, the discrepancy widened, and now, “it would be much higher than it is.”

After Act 10, a 2011 Wisconsin law related to state finances, “revenue limits dropped per pupil for all school districts, but at the same time, school districts were allowed to make expense changes” related to employee health insurance, she said.

But after taking Act 10 into account, the per-pupil amount still is much lower, by about $2,300 per student, Blaha added.

Right now, Royall’s per-pupil amount is $11,000 in all.

• Per-pupil amounts vary by school district in part because some districts started at a higher amount when revenue limits were put into place in 1993–94, whereas others were lower.

• A recurring referendum is incorporated into the revenue limit, whereas a nonrecurring referendum is not.

• The Royall School District last had an operational referendum in 2004. In October 2003, the district asked for a $500,000 nonrecurring referendum, and that referendum vote failed. Then, in April 2004, the district asked for $500,000 recurring operational referendum, and that measure passed.

• In Wisconsin, 100 school districts have at least 10 percent of their revenue limit authority derive from operational referendums (non-recurring).

• Eighty-five percent of the state’s school districts have asked for operational referendums (not all have passed).

• Schools no longer can choose their election dates for referendums. Now, you can ask only two referendum questions on a calendar year, and they must be on a regularly scheduled election date. On even years, schools must choose either the spring or fall election; on odd years, spring only.

• To take action, the ballot language for the resolution has to be to the municipalities 70 days prior to the election.

“It takes advance planning for any referendum,” Blaha said.

• The Royall School District has had a budget deficit each year for the past five years, resulting in a decrease in the school’s fund balance (a figure reflecting assets minus liabilities). Expenses are expected to continue exceeding revenues, Blaha said.

• Incoming Superintendent Scott Uppena and Business Manager Mary Prielipp prepared a list of measures the district already has taken to reduce costs: 1) forming cooperative programs with other school districts; 2) reconstructing staff due to attrition; 3) reducing Cooperative Educational Service Agency (CESA) expenses); 4) eliminating a bus route; and 5) reviewing athletic budgets.

Other business

• The district will host a meet-and-greet with new superintendent Scott Uppena on Thursday, May 2. More details will be announced.

• Superintendent Tom Benson gave a report on the school’s construction project, which consists of a new gymnasium and will connect the two school buildings, resulting in a single controlled entrance.

“Progress continues to be very good,” he said. “The pace is great; the targets are being hit.”

The ultimate cost of the project was about $1 million than the approved referendum amount, but because the district has been able to invest its referendum money, it’s earned about $500,000 back to help make up the shortfall.

Also, community donations likely will reach at least $100,000, and “we’re hoping for more than that,” Benson said. The district continues to accept donations.

• During the “Celebrate Royall” segment of the meeting, the administration and board honored this year’s valedictorian, Marah Gruen; the salutatorian, Brooklyn Gruen; and the Technical Excellence Scholarship Winner, Cassidy Frye.

• The board approved the resignation of Rayne Dobbratz, a food service employee.