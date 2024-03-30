Royall board hears budget forecast

By | Posted March 30th, 2024 |

By Sarah Parker | County Line Editor

Mary Blaha of Baird, a financial services firm, gave an outline of variables affecting the district’s fiscal outlook when the Royall Board of Education met Monday. 

She highlighted the following:

• The state sets schools’ revenue limits. It does so by multiplying a district’s membership by the per-pupil dollar amount set in the state biennial budget, adding potential exemptions to that amount. The final figure is called “revenue limit authority.”

“That determines 75–90 percent of a district’s revenue,” Blaha said. “So that formula drives a big part of the district’s revenue.”

For Royall, it’s 73 percent. 

• Some examples of exemptions are recurring and nonrecurring operational referendums (or ones that end after a certain point), vouchers for private schools, and energy-efficiency projects. 

“It has to be something that’s very specific,” Blaha said. 

• Royall’s full-time equivalency enrollment was 586 in 2018–19, but that figure has dropped by about 92 students since then. Enrollment decline is projected to continue, Blaha said. 

• School revenue limits were put into place in 1993–94, and that time, the per-pupil dollar amount was linked to the consumer price index. 

“Whatever the CPI went up, that’s what the dollar amount went up,” Blaha said. 

In 2008–09, the state “decoupled” the per-pupil amount and the consumer price index, Blaha said. Instead, the Legislature approves the per-pupil amount in its budget. 

“At first, that tracked pretty closely,” she said. But as time went on, the discrepancy widened, and now, “it would be much higher than it is.”

After Act 10, a 2011 Wisconsin law related to state finances, “revenue limits dropped per pupil for all school districts, but at the same time, school districts were allowed to make expense changes” related to employee health insurance, she said. 

But after taking Act 10 into account, the per-pupil amount still is much lower, by about $2,300 per student, Blaha added. 

Right now, Royall’s per-pupil amount is $11,000 in all.

• Per-pupil amounts vary by school district in part because some districts started at a higher amount when revenue limits were put into place in 1993–94, whereas others were lower. 

• A recurring referendum is incorporated into the revenue limit, whereas a nonrecurring referendum is not. 

• The Royall School District last had an operational referendum in 2004. In October 2003, the district asked for a $500,000 nonrecurring referendum, and that referendum vote failed. Then, in April 2004, the district asked for $500,000 recurring operational referendum, and that measure passed. 

• In Wisconsin, 100 school districts have at least 10 percent of their revenue limit authority derive from operational referendums (non-recurring). 

• Eighty-five percent of the state’s school districts have asked for operational referendums (not all have passed). 

• Schools no longer can choose their election dates for referendums. Now, you can ask only two referendum questions on a calendar year, and they must be on a regularly scheduled election date. On even years, schools must choose either the spring or fall election; on odd years, spring only.

• To take action, the ballot language for the resolution has to be to the municipalities 70 days prior to the election. 

“It takes advance planning for any referendum,” Blaha said.

• The Royall School District has had a budget deficit each year for the past five years, resulting in a decrease in the school’s fund balance (a figure reflecting assets minus liabilities). Expenses are expected to continue exceeding revenues, Blaha said. 

• Incoming Superintendent Scott Uppena and Business Manager Mary Prielipp prepared a list of measures the district already has taken to reduce costs: 1) forming cooperative programs with other school districts; 2) reconstructing staff due to attrition; 3) reducing Cooperative Educational Service Agency (CESA) expenses); 4) eliminating a bus route; and 5) reviewing athletic budgets. 

Other business

• The district will host a meet-and-greet with new superintendent Scott Uppena on Thursday, May 2. More details will be announced. 

• Superintendent Tom Benson gave a report on the school’s construction project, which consists of a new gymnasium and will connect the two school buildings, resulting in a single controlled entrance. 

“Progress continues to be very good,” he said. “The pace is great; the targets are being hit.”

The ultimate cost of the project was about $1 million than the approved referendum amount, but because the district has been able to invest its referendum money, it’s earned about $500,000 back to help make up the shortfall. 

Also, community donations likely will reach at least $100,000, and “we’re hoping for more than that,” Benson said. The district continues to accept donations. 

• During the “Celebrate Royall” segment of the meeting, the administration and board honored this year’s valedictorian, Marah Gruen; the salutatorian, Brooklyn Gruen; and the Technical Excellence Scholarship Winner, Cassidy Frye. 

• The board approved the resignation of Rayne Dobbratz, a food service employee. 

Comments are closed.

  • BHS showcases talent

    March 30th, 2024
    by

    Brookwood High School had its spring showcase concert March 21.

    Strains of spring 

    March 22nd, 2024
    by

    Brookwood Junior/Senior High School hosted its spring concert Thursday.  Esther Wooten and Drew Powell provide percussion for the senior high […]

    Pretrial conference for Barton yields no updates, more charges possible

    March 22nd, 2024
    by

    Monday’s pretrial conference for former Wilton clerk/treasurer Leigha Barton, who was charged in January with counts related to embezzlement from the village, resulted in no new developments, according to Monroe County District Attorney Kevin Croninger. 

    Royall hires new principal

    March 13th, 2024
    by

    Kole Huth will serve as the new Royall Middle School/High School Principal, the board of education decided at its meeting Monday. 

    Crowd attends meeting on Ontario development projects

    March 13th, 2024
    by

    No one quite expected the crowd of about 25 people to show up at Monday evening’s Ontario’s regular monthly board meeting. What drew so much interest was a hearing held about the new 12-unit apartment building under construction on Church Street.

  • Kendall OK’s $2.1 million downtown project

    March 13th, 2024
    by

    Kendall approved a $2.1 million downtown (South Railroad Street) infrastructure project, which will occur in conjunction with the state’s reconstruction of Highway 71, at its regular meeting Monday. 

    Norwalk police chief resigns

    March 13th, 2024
    by

    After nine years with the village, Police Chief David Jones submitted his resignation to the Norwalk Village Board, which it accepted at its Tuesday meeting. 

    N-O-W School Board approves expenditures, applications for college-credit program

    March 13th, 2024
    by

    The N-O-W School Board approved student applications to Brookwood’s fall college credit program totaling a little over $27,000 in tuition and materials.

    Wilton board candidates take part in reception

    March 8th, 2024
    by

    On Saturday, the Wilton Public Library hosted an open reception with the candidates for the Wilton Village Board.

    Royall boys earn first conference title in 11 years

    February 29th, 2024
    by

    The Royall boys basketball team clinched the Scenic Bluffs Conference title outright with a win over Bangor 53–37 on Feb. 22.

    Royall girls gain first regional title in 47 years

    February 29th, 2024
    by

    The Royall girls basketball team marked history in its program, as the team earned its first regional title since 1977.

  • Extra
     Two injured in two-vehicle crash near Ontario 
    Monroe County to give information on Medicare
    Royall students named to honor roll
    Monroe County to host its Mental Wellness Fair
    Juneau County group to provide Narcan training

    News
    Program on Palestine set for April 4
    Ridgeville church to host special Easter events
    Gundersen St. Joseph’s to offer free health screenings
    Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for March 17–23
    Norwalk churches to host worship during Holy Week

  • Archives

  • Community
    Ontario Public Library hosts Mediterranean dinner
    South Side News for March 28
    Perspectives: Memories
    Perspectives: ‘Signs of Spring’
    Wilton Public Library to offer programs

    Obituaries
    Ellen Lyden
    Linda Lee Smith
    Rita Jo (Rueckheim) Hammond
    Mary Wallace
    Danielle J. Fields

    Opinion
    Letter to the editor: Political parties and other things
    Letter to the editor: Reproductive rights
    Letter to the editor: Is Big Brother already listening?
    Letter to the editor: Vote no on constitutional amendments
    Letter to the editor: Oath/pledge

    Sports
    Brookwood, Royall athletes selected for All-Star team
    Scenic Bluffs announces all-conference list
    Brookwood students named athletes of the month
    Royall falls short in sectional semi-final
    Brookwood boys downed by Cashton in regional play

  • Backtalk
    It will be a seemingly endless campaign season
    A vibrant press is essential to democracy
    America’s bent toward fascism
    In 2024, remember that politics were ugly 100 years ago, too
    Looking back on our 40th year, 1983–2023 (part two)

    E-Edition
    March 28, 2024, print issue
    March 21, 2024, print issue
    March 14, 2024, print issue
    March 7, 2024, print issue
    Feb. 29, 2024, print issue

    Pictures from the Past
    Ontario High School basketball, 1949–50
    Pictures from the past: Early 20th century Ontario
    Vernon County Museum Notes: Reflections on early Ontario, Whitestown
    Palen Park: Before and after
    St. Luke’s to be placed on National Registers

    School
    Royall FFA makes donation
    N-O-W hosts spelling bee
    Brookwood names artists of the month
    N-O-W competes in invention fair
    N-O-W competes in Battle of the Books