Progress continues on Ontario developments
If you thought Ontario’s new developments have been taking years to complete, you would be correct.
Norwalk hosted its annual community Thanksgiving dinner Sunday at the Norwalk Fire Station.
By Pat Mulvaney | For the County Line With construction well underway on the new sports complex at Brookwood High...
The Kendall Lions Club hosted its annual holiday fair Friday and Saturday at the Kendall Community Hall.
The Ontario Community Club puts on its Trunk-or-Treat on Halloween off the village square....
Following its annual meeting Monday, the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School Board approved a $14 million budget that included a $2.82 million tax levy, with $1.2 million of that being debt service.
Though the Royall School District approved a preliminary 2023–24 levy and mill rate at its annual meeting and budget hearing last month, the board of education OK’d the final figures at its regular meeting Monday.
Progress is underway on the initial phases of the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District’s building and renovation project, and representatives of general contractor Market & Johnson and TSP Architects & Engineers gave an update at the board of education’s Monday meeting.
After 34 years with the Village of Ontario, Public Works Director Paul Gibson retired in July.
Local kids took part in the youth hunt last weekend.
After years of sitting empty, the former Kendall Elementary School building may soon gain a new purpose: representatives of Ouachita Base Camp told the village board Monday that they would like to open a business focusing on Indian Motorcycle, a brand of motorcycles.
Preliminary audit numbers for 2022 reveal that the Village of Wilton overspent its $643,879 budget by about $150,000, or roughly 23 percent, according to President Missy Coldren at Monday’s village board meeting.