Preliminary hearing for Barton set for April 16

By SARAH PARKER | County Line Editor

A preliminary hearing for Leigha Barton, the former Wilton clerk/treasurer accused of embezzlement from the village, is set for 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, in Monroe County Circuit Court.

Barton’s previous court appearances were conducted via Zoom, but the preliminary hearing will be in person at the Monroe County Courthouse.

Barton is charged with nine counts ranging from tampering with public funds, unauthorized use of her identity as clerk, misuse of documents and theft of public funds. Each of the nine charges carries a potential of up to three years in prison and fines ranging from $4,000 to $10,000 for each count.

The main purpose of the preliminary hearing is for the prosecution to show evidence that the defendant might have committed a felony. If probable cause is established, the accused will be bound over for trial.