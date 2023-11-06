Ontario celebrates trunk-or-treat

By | Posted November 6th, 2023 |

The Ontario Community Club puts on its Trunk-or-Treat on Halloween off the village square. Julie Hoel of rural Ontario puts…

  •  N-O-W sets 2023-24 levy at annual meeting

    October 26th, 2023
    by

    Following its annual meeting Monday, the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School Board approved a $14 million budget that included a $2.82 million tax levy, with $1.2 million of that being debt service. 

    Royall votes on final levy amount

    October 26th, 2023
    by

    Though the Royall School District approved a preliminary 2023–24 levy and mill rate at its annual meeting and budget hearing last month, the board of education OK’d the final figures at its regular meeting Monday.

    Progress continues on N-O-W project

    October 21st, 2023
    by

    Progress is underway on the initial phases of the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District’s building and renovation project, and representatives of general contractor Market & Johnson and TSP Architects & Engineers gave an update at the board of education’s Monday meeting.   

    End of an era

    October 12th, 2023
    by

    After 34 years with the Village of Ontario, Public Works Director Paul Gibson retired in July.

    Local kids take part in youth hunt

    October 12th, 2023
    by

    Local kids took part in the youth hunt last weekend.

  • New business slated to occupy former Kendall Elementary School

    October 12th, 2023
    by

    After years of sitting empty, the former Kendall Elementary School building may soon gain a new purpose: representatives of Ouachita Base Camp told the village board Monday that they would like to open a business focusing on Indian Motorcycle, a brand of motorcycles.  

    Audit shows Wilton might have exceeded budget by 23 percent

    October 12th, 2023
    by

    Preliminary audit numbers for 2022 reveal that the Village of Wilton overspent its $643,879 budget by about $150,000, or roughly 23 percent, according to President Missy Coldren at Monday’s village board meeting. 

    Ontario approves infrastructure bid for development on Church Street

    October 12th, 2023
    by

    Anyone who has made a recent trip up the hill on Church Street in Ontario and observed the beginning of what will be a 12-unit apartment complex might have asked, “Where is the road?”

    More than 20 vehicles removed from Norwalk auto-repair business

    October 12th, 2023
    by

    Could it be that Damian Dinger made the Norwalk Village Board happy on Tuesday evening? 

    Local history explored at Wilton cemetery walk

    October 6th, 2023
    by

    The Monroe County Historical Society, the Monroe County Local History Room, and the Tomah Area Museum hosted a cemetery walk Saturday at Hillside Cemetery in Wilton. 

    Norwalk puts on Rails-to-Trails Marathon

    October 6th, 2023
    by

    The Norwalk Rails-to-Trails group hosted its annual marathon, half marathon, 5K and fun run Sunday on the Elroy-Sparta State Trail.

