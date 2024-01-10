Norwalk’s village board race will be uncontested

Future location of Ontario gas station uncertain January 10th, 2024

by County Line Will the Zzip Stop build a new convenience store in in Ontario’s new Taylor Subdivision? That was a part of the issue that confronted the Ontario Village Board at its Monday meeting.

Six may vie for three Wilton board spots January 10th, 2024

by County Line Wilton likely will have a contested village board race in April, as three incumbents and three challengers received nominations at the Monday caucus.

Longtime E-K-W superintendent dies at age 94 December 28th, 2023

by County Line Allen Schraufnagel, who was a key figure in the formation of the Elroy-Kendall-Wilton School District and served as its superintendent from 1961 to 1992, died Dec. 2 at age 94.

