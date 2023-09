Wildcat marks 75th anniversary September 21st, 2023

by County Line The Friends of Wildcat Mountain State Park put on a 75th anniversary celebration Saturday. The event included a birding hike, an astronomy program, naturalist programs, a fun run/walk, music and other activities.

Wilton gets update on wastewater-treatment plant project September 21st, 2023

by County Line Evan Chambers of Town & Country Engineering attended the Wilton Village Board’s meeting Sept. 11, giving an update on the village’s wastewater-treatment project and making a second pay request.

N-O-W staff receives 2% raise September 15th, 2023

by County Line The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School Board voted in closed session Monday to give what amounts to a 2% raise to all employees.

