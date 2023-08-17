It appears Norwalk will be getting some new businesses, the village board learned at its meeting Aug. 8.
Norwalk to welcome new Main Street businesses
It appears Norwalk will be getting some new businesses, the village board learned at its meeting Aug. 8.
The last church service in St. Jacob’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Norwalk will be Sunday, Aug. 20. The building is...
Three former board members made a series of criticisms at the Wilton Village Board meeting on Tuesday, contending that the current board had been remiss on matters such as how the recent Wilton Fest was handled and whether meeting notices had been properly posted.
Like many small Wisconsin communities, the Ontario Village Board learned at its meeting Monday that even recent sewer increases have failed to keep up with the ever-escalating costs of managing the utility.
The annual Wilton Fest brought festival-goers to the village last weekend.
When the flood of 2018 swept through Ontario, it washed more than flood trash down the Kickapoo; it also destroyed what had been an important Ontario summer watering hole.
Local 4-H and FFA members took part in Monroe County Fair exhibitions last week.
The Norwalk Police Department recently referred a case involving alleged sexual assault and incest to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office.
Clearly Royall principal Scott Uppena and Brookwood Superintendent Travis Anderson have complied with the new regulations from the legislature and the state Department of Justice to harden schools and increase attention to safety measures far above the traditional tornado and fire drills many us recall from our school days. But is it enough? Other circumstances and other actors might have made our schools less safe.
Progress is underway on Royall’s construction project, which consists of a new entrance linking the two school buildings, along with a new gymnasium and a renovated agricultural room.
A mural now graces the west wall of the Bank of Ontario building.
Two new principals will greet Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District students and staff at the start of the school year.