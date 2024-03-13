Norwalk police chief resigns

After nine years with the village, Police Chief David Jones submitted his resignation to the Norwalk Village Board, which it accepted at its Tuesday meeting.
After nine years with the village, Police Chief David Jones submitted his resignation to the Norwalk Village Board, which it accepted at its Tuesday meeting.
Kole Huth will serve as the new Royall Middle School/High School Principal, the board of education decided at its meeting Monday.
No one quite expected the crowd of about 25 people to show up at Monday evening’s Ontario’s regular monthly board meeting. What drew so much interest was a hearing held about the new 12-unit apartment building under construction on Church Street.
Kendall approved a $2.1 million downtown (South Railroad Street) infrastructure project, which will occur in conjunction with the state’s reconstruction of Highway 71, at its regular meeting Monday.
The N-O-W School Board approved student applications to Brookwood’s fall college credit program totaling a little over $27,000 in tuition and materials.
On Saturday, the Wilton Public Library hosted an open reception with the candidates for the Wilton Village Board.
The Royall boys basketball team clinched the Scenic Bluffs Conference title outright with a win over Bangor 53–37 on Feb. 22.
The Royall girls basketball team marked history in its program, as the team earned its first regional title since 1977.
To refine an agreement allowing the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District to use Wilton’s new softball field, school representatives met with the Wilton Village Board on Tuesday.
Royall High School wrestler Gunnar Wopat will compete at the state tournament this weekend.
The Elroy American Legion Auxiliary recently honored Wilton American Legion member Mike Arttus with a Quilt of Valor.
Accused of stealing thousands from the village, former Wilton clerk/treasurer Leigha Barton had an initial appearance in Monroe County Circuit Court on Monday.