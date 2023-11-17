Norwalk hosts Thanksgiving

Royall votes on final levy amount October 26th, 2023

by County Line Though the Royall School District approved a preliminary 2023–24 levy and mill rate at its annual meeting and budget hearing last month, the board of education OK’d the final figures at its regular meeting Monday.

Progress continues on N-O-W project October 21st, 2023

by County Line Progress is underway on the initial phases of the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District’s building and renovation project, and representatives of general contractor Market & Johnson and TSP Architects & Engineers gave an update at the board of education’s Monday meeting.

End of an era October 12th, 2023

by County Line After 34 years with the Village of Ontario, Public Works Director Paul Gibson retired in July.

New business slated to occupy former Kendall Elementary School October 12th, 2023

by County Line After years of sitting empty, the former Kendall Elementary School building may soon gain a new purpose: representatives of Ouachita Base Camp told the village board Monday that they would like to open a business focusing on Indian Motorcycle, a brand of motorcycles.

