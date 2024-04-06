Norwalk celebrates Easter

Royall board hears budget forecast March 30th, 2024

by County Line Mary Blaha of Baird, a financial services firm, gave an outline of variables affecting the district’s fiscal outlook when the Royall Board of Education met Monday.

Strains of spring March 22nd, 2024

by County Line Brookwood Junior/Senior High School hosted its spring concert Thursday. Esther Wooten and Drew Powell provide percussion for the senior high […]

Pretrial conference for Barton yields no updates, more charges possible March 22nd, 2024

by County Line Monday’s pretrial conference for former Wilton clerk/treasurer Leigha Barton, who was charged in January with counts related to embezzlement from the village, resulted in no new developments, according to Monroe County District Attorney Kevin Croninger.

Royall hires new principal March 13th, 2024

by County Line Kole Huth will serve as the new Royall Middle School/High School Principal, the board of education decided at its meeting Monday.

Crowd attends meeting on Ontario development projects March 13th, 2024

by County Line No one quite expected the crowd of about 25 people to show up at Monday evening’s Ontario’s regular monthly board meeting. What drew so much interest was a hearing held about the new 12-unit apartment building under construction on Church Street.