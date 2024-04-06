The Norwalk Public Library hosted its Easter egg hunt Saturday morning.
Norwalk celebrates Easter
The Norwalk Public Library hosted its Easter egg hunt Saturday morning.
The Wilton American Legion Auxiliary hosted its Easter egg hunt Saturday.
A preliminary hearing for Leigha Barton, the former Wilton clerk/treasurer accused of embezzlement from the village, is set for 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, in Monroe County Circuit Court.
Ed Wilde was the sole incumbent reelected to the Wilton Village Board on Tuesday, plus newcomers Cindy Short and Jen Wallman garnered enough votes for board spots.
The Wilton Village Board spent its March 11 meeting considering its options for a sewer-rate increase and likely will make a final decision at its meeting Monday.
Brookwood High School had its spring showcase concert March 21.
Mary Blaha of Baird, a financial services firm, gave an outline of variables affecting the district’s fiscal outlook when the Royall Board of Education met Monday.
Brookwood Junior/Senior High School hosted its spring concert Thursday. Esther Wooten and Drew Powell provide percussion for the senior high […]
Monday’s pretrial conference for former Wilton clerk/treasurer Leigha Barton, who was charged in January with counts related to embezzlement from the village, resulted in no new developments, according to Monroe County District Attorney Kevin Croninger.
Kole Huth will serve as the new Royall Middle School/High School Principal, the board of education decided at its meeting Monday.
No one quite expected the crowd of about 25 people to show up at Monday evening’s Ontario’s regular monthly board meeting. What drew so much interest was a hearing held about the new 12-unit apartment building under construction on Church Street.
Kendall approved a $2.1 million downtown (South Railroad Street) infrastructure project, which will occur in conjunction with the state’s reconstruction of Highway 71, at its regular meeting Monday.