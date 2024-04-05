New trustees to join Wilton Village Board

By SARAH PARKER | County Line Editor

Ed Wilde was the sole incumbent reelected to the Wilton Village Board on Tuesday, plus newcomers Cindy Short and Jen Wallman garnered enough votes for board spots.

Incumbents Sam Wildes and Roger Wilchinski were not elected to new terms, and challenger Becky Hahn also did not secure a spot in the race.

Ontario

In Ontario, four candidates vied for three board positions. Incumbent Brent Havlik led with 62 votes, followed by incumbent Jacob DeWitt with 61. Incumbent Doug Broxham received 42 and will serve another term as well.

Challenger Kyle Flaten received 29 votes.

Other races

Other local races were uncontested. The results are the following:

• Village of Kendall — Billy Solchenberger, Amanda Falkowski and Adrian Palamaruk

• Village of Norwalk — Nidia Alcantar, Katie Vian and Kyle Muller

• Royall School District — Marie Vitcenda and Doug Waterman

• Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District — Justin Arndt and Kevin Bauman

Presidential preferences

• Village of Kendall — Joe Biden (D), 27; Vivek Ramaswamy (R), 1; Ron DeSantis (R), 2; Nikki Haley (R), 3; and Donald Trump (R), 24

• Village of Norwalk — Joe Biden (D), 20; Dean Phillips (D), 3; uninstructed delegation (D), 1; Nikki Haley (R), 7; and Donald Trump (R), 32

• Village of Ontario — Joe Biden (D), 12; Dean Phillips (D, 4; uninstructed delegation (D), 2; Vivek Ramaswamy (R), 2; Nikki Haley (R), 7; and Donald Trump (R), 49

• Village of Wilton — Joe Biden (D), 42; uninstructed delegation (D), 1; Chris Christie (R), 2; Ron DeSantis (R), 1; Nikki Haley (R), 6; and Donald Trump (R), 38

• Town of Forest — Joe Biden (D), 45; Dean Phillips (D), 1; Vivek Ramaswamy (R), 1; Nikki Haley (R), 5; Donald Trump (R), 16; and uninstructed delegation (R), 1

• Town of Glendale — Joe Biden (D), 14; uninstructed delegation (D), 1; Vivek Ramaswamy (R), 1; Nikki Haley (R), 7; and Donald Trump (R), 64

• Town of Ridgeville — Joe Biden (D), 25; Dean Phillips (D), 2; uninstructed delegation (D), 2; Chris Christie (R), 1; Nikki Haley (R), 4; and Donald Trump (R), 19

• Town of Sheldon — Joe Biden (D), 12; uninstructed delegation (D), 2; Chris Christie (R), 1; Nikki Haley (R), 2; and Donald Trump (R), 40

• Town of Wellington — Joe Biden (D), 39; Dean Phillips (D), 2; Ron DeSantis (R), 1; Nikki Haley (R), 1; Donald Trump (R), 23; and uninstructed delegation (R), 2

• Town of Whitestown — Joe Biden (D), 26; Dean Phillips (D), 1; Chris Christie (R), 2; Ron DeSantis (R), 5; Nikki Haley (R), 4; and Donald Trump (R), 50

• Town of Wilton — Joe Biden (D), 19; Nikki Haley (R), 4; and Donald Trump (R), 42