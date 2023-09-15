The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School Board voted in closed session Monday to give what amounts to a 2% raise to all employees.
N-O-W staff receives 2% raise
The Monroe County Historical Society is planning its annual cemetery walk for Saturday, Sept. 30, at Hillside Cemetery, which is on Cemetery and Arrowhead roads in Wilton.
At Tuesday’s Norwalk Village Board meeting, a clearly annoyed Damian Dinger, who operates a repair shop on Main Street, accused the board of singling out his property for junk.
Newly rebuilt municipal well No. 2 has been operative for the past month, Kendall Public Works Director David Gruen reported to the village board at its meeting Monday.
If you were thinking the Taylor addition to the village of Ontario never would be developed, you would not be alone.
The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District had a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday morning for its multifaceted construction project.
Wildcat Mountain State Park of Ontario will mark its 75th anniversary Saturday, Sept. 16.
Former rural Ontario man Dawson O. DeWitt, now of Tomah, entered a guilty/no contest plea in August to second-degree sexual assault of a child younger than 16, but if he meets the terms of a 24-month diversion agreement, the judgment of conviction will not be entered.
Andy Wohlrab, organizer of the Royall School District trap club, gave a presentation to the board of education during the “Celebrate Royall” portion of its meeting Aug. 28.
Bicyclists with Project Hero stopped for lunch at the Wilton American Hall on Thursday as they made their way from Minneapolis to Madison.
Work on the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District’s new athletic facilities is slated to begin next week.
Milwaukee’s Dancing Grannies, a group that showed resilience after tragedy, will be featured in this year’s Kendall’s Labor Day parade.