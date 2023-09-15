N-O-W staff receives 2% raise

By | Posted September 15th, 2023 |

The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School Board voted in closed session Monday to give what amounts to a 2% raise to all employees.

This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
Log In Register

Comments are closed.

  • Walk planned for Hillside Cemetery in Wilton on Sept. 30

    September 15th, 2023
    by

    The Monroe County Historical Society is planning its annual cemetery walk for Saturday, Sept. 30, at Hillside Cemetery, which is on Cemetery and Arrowhead roads in Wilton. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Dinger, village board spar over junk on Norwalk property

    September 15th, 2023
    by

    At Tuesday’s Norwalk Village Board meeting, a clearly annoyed Damian Dinger, who operates a repair shop on Main Street, accused the board of singling out his property for junk. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Kendall well No. 2 project mostly done; work on second well in progress

    September 15th, 2023
    by

    Newly rebuilt municipal well No. 2 has been operative for the past month, Kendall Public Works Director David Gruen reported to the village board at its meeting Monday. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Progress underway on Ontario’s new subdivisions

    September 15th, 2023
    by

    If you were thinking the Taylor addition to the village of Ontario never would be developed, you would not be alone. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    N-O-W has groundbreaking

    September 8th, 2023
    by

    The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District had a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday morning for its multifaceted construction project.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • Wildcat to celebrate 75th

    September 8th, 2023
    by

    Wildcat Mountain State Park of Ontario will mark its 75th anniversary Saturday, Sept. 16.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Former Ontario man pleads guilty to sexual assault, enters diversion agreement 

    September 8th, 2023
    by

    Former rural Ontario man Dawson O. DeWitt, now of Tomah, entered a guilty/no contest plea in August to second-degree sexual assault of a child younger than 16, but if he meets the terms of a 24-month diversion agreement, the judgment of conviction will not be entered.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    ‘Celebrate Royall’ focuses on trap club’s achievements

    September 8th, 2023
    by

    Andy Wohlrab, organizer of the Royall School District trap club, gave a presentation to the board of education during the “Celebrate Royall” portion of its meeting Aug. 28. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Project Hero riders visit Wilton American Legion

    August 31st, 2023
    by

    Bicyclists with Project Hero stopped for lunch at the Wilton American Hall on Thursday as they made their way from Minneapolis to Madison.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    N-O-W approves first bid package for construction project

    August 31st, 2023
    by

    Work on the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District’s new athletic facilities is slated to begin next week.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Dancing Grannies to make Kendall appearance

    August 24th, 2023
    by

    Milwaukee’s Dancing Grannies, a group that showed resilience after tragedy, will be featured in this year’s Kendall’s Labor Day parade. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • Extra
    Kendall Gathering
    Man hurt in Whitestown motorcycle accident
    Kendall marks Labor Day with annual festival
    Monroe County offering WIC hybrid services
    Wisconsin’s puppy-mill problem: More than two dozen Wisconsin dog breeders have been cited by feds this year

    News
    Kickapoo Reserve Dam Challenge Triathlon set for  Oct. 7
    Former Ontario police chief retires from sheriff’s office
    Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for Aug. 27 to Sept. 2
    Eness to play in Kendall 
    Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for Aug. 20–26

  • Archives

  • Community
    Brookwood class of ‘83 reunites
    Kendall Movie Night is Sept. 22
    September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month
    South Side News for Sept. 14
    Ontario Public Library giving out prizes for Sign-Up Month

    Obituaries
    Carol Beverly (Martalock) Craig
    Lee E. Taylor
    Rosalie J. Chesmore
    Betty M. Stone
    Jason J. Brueggeman

    Opinion
    Letter to the editor: The best is close to home
    Letter to the editor: The sneak in Wilton
    Your Right to Know: Strike a balance on student privacy
    Letter to the editor: Van Orden unfit for office
    Your Right to Know: Records case a win for public accountability

    Sports
    Brookwood, Royall football tally week-four losses
    Royall volleyball maintains season wins
    Falcon harriers’ season progresses 
    Falcon volleyball earns conference wins
    Falcon football hosts last home game on 60-year old field

  • Backtalk
    Celebrating Wildcat’s 75th: The Lord brothers are two intriguing figures from Ontario’s history
    Recalling the flood of 2018
    When will Wilton’s hotbed cool down?
    Republicans shouldn’t have defunded state Office of School Safety
    We’ve entered a new era of fake news

    E-Edition
    Sept. 14, 2023, print issue
    Sept. 7, 2023, print issue
    August 31, 2023, print issue
    August 24, 2023, print issue
    August 17, 2023, print issue

    Pictures from the Past
    Vernon County Museum Notes: Reflections on early Ontario, Whitestown
    Palen Park: Before and after
    St. Luke’s to be placed on National Registers
    An icy day in Wilton in 1922
    Monroe County Retired Teachers Association, 1992

    School
    New teachers join Royall School District
    New band teacher joins Royall staff
    N-O-W Highlights
    N-O-W welcomes back students
    Royall hires new staff