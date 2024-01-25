While the N-O-W School District received an overall “meets expectations” on its recently released state accountability report card, elementary pupils did much better than their high school counterparts.
N-O-W receives state report card
Monroe County farmers Harvey and Jackie Menn of Lawn View Farm/Menn’s Organic Jerseys have been named Conservation Farmers of the Year.
The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District would like to thank Erinn Brandau, owner of Dental Express Staffing; Travis Thieman, owner of Hold-Up Displays and String Swing; and Sid and Marie Thayer, owners of Sid’s Concrete, for their generous monetary donations that allowed the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District to purchase additional school bus cameras that will provide an increased safety measure to keep students safe while being transported on school buses.
Fraud and embezzlement in government is not exactly news.
Former Village of Wilton clerk/treasurer Leigha Barton was arrested Jan. 11 on charges related to fraud and embezzlement. The following are key events that occurred during her tenure.
Will the Zzip Stop build a new convenience store in in Ontario’s new Taylor Subdivision? That was a part of the issue that confronted the Ontario Village Board at its Monday meeting.
Wilton likely will have a contested village board race in April, as three incumbents and three challengers received nominations at the Monday caucus.
Norwalk will have an uncontested race in the spring election.
Kim and Barbara Zuhlke won the 2023 Outstanding Tree Farmers Award for their extensive conservation efforts in polyculture tree farming at Little Blue Ridge Farm in Kendall.
Allen Schraufnagel, who was a key figure in the formation of the Elroy-Kendall-Wilton School District and served as its superintendent from 1961 to 1992, died Dec. 2 at age 94.
A former Wilton Village Board member and the current board were at odds at a Dec. 11 meeting over what caused the village’s estimated $205,000 budget deficit in 2022.
A woman with a rural Wilton address was arrested Nov. 16 in Sparta and charged with a range of narcotic-related felonies.