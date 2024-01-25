The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District would like to thank Erinn Brandau, owner of Dental Express Staffing; Travis Thieman, owner of Hold-Up Displays and String Swing; and Sid and Marie Thayer, owners of Sid’s Concrete, for their generous monetary donations that allowed the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District to purchase additional school bus cameras that will provide an increased safety measure to keep students safe while being transported on school buses.
N-O-W receives donations from local businesses for school bus safety cameras