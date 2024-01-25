N-O-W receives donations from local businesses for school bus safety cameras

By | Posted January 25th, 2024 |

The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District would like to thank Erinn Brandau, owner of Dental Express Staffing; Travis Thieman, owner of Hold-Up Displays and String Swing; and Sid and Marie Thayer, owners of Sid’s Concrete, for their generous monetary donations that allowed the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District to purchase additional school bus cameras that will provide an increased safety measure to keep students safe while being transported on school buses. 

This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
Log In Register

Comments are closed.

  • Menns named Conservation Farmers of the Year

    January 25th, 2024
    by

    Monroe County farmers Harvey and Jackie Menn of Lawn View Farm/Menn’s Organic Jerseys have been named Conservation Farmers of the Year. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    In Wilton and elsewhere, more checks and balances can help prevent fraud

    January 25th, 2024
    by

    Fraud and embezzlement in government is not exactly news. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Embezzlement allegations in Wilton: A look back at Barton’s tenure as clerk/treasurer

    January 25th, 2024
    by

    Former Village of Wilton clerk/treasurer Leigha Barton was arrested Jan. 11 on charges related to fraud and embezzlement. The following are key events that occurred during her tenure.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    N-O-W receives state report card

    January 25th, 2024
    by

    While the N-O-W School District received an overall “meets expectations” on its recently released state accountability report card, elementary pupils did much better than their high school counterparts.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Future location of Ontario gas station uncertain

    January 10th, 2024
    by

    Will the Zzip Stop build a new convenience store in in Ontario’s new Taylor Subdivision? That was a part of the issue that confronted the Ontario Village Board at its Monday meeting.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • Six may vie for three Wilton board spots

    January 10th, 2024
    by

    Wilton likely will have a contested village board race in April, as three incumbents and three challengers received nominations at the Monday caucus. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Norwalk’s village board race will be uncontested

    January 10th, 2024
    by

    Norwalk will have an uncontested race in the spring election.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Kendall couple honored as outstanding tree farmers for conservation efforts

    January 10th, 2024
    by

    Kim and Barbara Zuhlke won the 2023 Outstanding Tree Farmers Award for their extensive conservation efforts in polyculture tree farming at Little Blue Ridge Farm in Kendall. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Longtime E-K-W superintendent dies at age 94

    December 28th, 2023
    by

    Allen Schraufnagel, who was a key figure in the formation of the Elroy-Kendall-Wilton School District and served as its superintendent from 1961 to 1992, died Dec. 2 at age 94.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Former board member, current board disagree over Wilton’s 2022 deficit

    December 28th, 2023
    by

    A former Wilton Village Board member and the current board were at odds at a Dec. 11 meeting over what caused the village’s estimated $205,000 budget deficit in 2022. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Rural Wilton woman arrested on drug charges

    December 28th, 2023
    by

    A woman with a rural Wilton address was arrested Nov. 16 in Sparta and charged with a range of narcotic-related felonies. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • Extra
    Hillsboro man allegedly intoxicated when he drove into horse-drawn vehicle
    Norwalk man convicted of child sex crimes 
    The buried bridges of Monroe County: Stereograph depicts massive railroad trestle on Elroy-Sparta line
    Flaig sustains minor injuries in vehicle/deer collision
    Man sustains minor injuries in snowmobile crash near Kendall

    News
    Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for Jan. 7–20
    Esterline, Giraud receive Conservationists of the Year honors
    Norwalk Police Report for January
    Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for Dec. 31 to Jan. 6
    Brunner gives big incentives for perfect attendance

  • Archives

  • Community
    Wilton Public Library to host events
    Ontario winter story time will be offered Wednesdays
    South Side News for Jan. 25
    Norwalk library programs slated for this month
    Gjefle: The battle for advantage

    Obituaries
    George M. Kelbel
    Walter “Wally” J. Zirk 
    Anna Mae Hemmersbach
    Kim R. Riley
    Ruth H. Olson

    Opinion
    Letter to the editor: In defense of grammar
    Letter to the editor: Worth your vote?  
    Your Right to Know: Limit privacy protections for police 
    Letter to the editor: Christmas is cancelled in Bethlehem
    Perspectives: Patron Christmas gifts of the past

    Sports
    Falcon boys defeat New Lisbon 61–43
    Royall girls still stay afloat in conference
    Former athletic standouts inducted into Royall Hall of Fame
    Falcon girls post 2–2 in play
    Falcon boys fall to Necedah, Viroqua

  • Backtalk
    Looking back on our 40th year, 1983–2023 (part two)
    Looking back on our 40th year, 1983–2023
    Private insurers insert profit-over-patient mentality into Medicare
    Does the Parents’ Rights Act ensure any new rights?
    Medicare Advantage reflects power insurance companies have over Congress

    E-Edition
    Jan. 25, 2024, print issue
    Jan. 11, 2023, print issue
    Jan. 4, 2023, print issue
    Dec. 28, 2023, print issue
    Dec. 21, 2023, print issue

    Pictures from the Past
    Pictures from the past: Early 20th century Ontario
    Vernon County Museum Notes: Reflections on early Ontario, Whitestown
    Palen Park: Before and after
    St. Luke’s to be placed on National Registers
    An icy day in Wilton in 1922

    School
    Royall Elementary puts on winter concert
    N-O-W second-graders compose poems for the season
    BHS artists of the month
    N-O-W competes in math tourney
    Royall Elementary marks Veterans Day