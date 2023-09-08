N-O-W has groundbreaking

The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District had a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday morning for its multifaceted construction project.

  • Wildcat to celebrate 75th

    September 8th, 2023
    Wildcat Mountain State Park of Ontario will mark its 75th anniversary Saturday, Sept. 16.

    Former Ontario man pleads guilty to sexual assault, enters diversion agreement 

    September 8th, 2023
    Former rural Ontario man Dawson O. DeWitt, now of Tomah, entered a guilty/no contest plea in August to second-degree sexual assault of a child younger than 16, but if he meets the terms of a 24-month diversion agreement, the judgment of conviction will not be entered.

    ‘Celebrate Royall’ focuses on trap club’s achievements

    September 8th, 2023
    Andy Wohlrab, organizer of the Royall School District trap club, gave a presentation to the board of education during the “Celebrate Royall” portion of its meeting Aug. 28. 

    Project Hero riders visit Wilton American Legion

    August 31st, 2023
    Bicyclists with Project Hero stopped for lunch at the Wilton American Hall on Thursday as they made their way from Minneapolis to Madison.

    N-O-W approves first bid package for construction project

    August 31st, 2023
    Work on the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District’s new athletic facilities is slated to begin next week.

  • Dancing Grannies to make Kendall appearance

    August 24th, 2023
    Milwaukee’s Dancing Grannies, a group that showed resilience after tragedy, will be featured in this year’s Kendall’s Labor Day parade. 

    Summer splendor at Palen Park

    August 24th, 2023
    The flood of 2018 destroyed a great deal of downtown Ontario, and though it might have taken some time for that rich river sludge to settle in, the result is a soil so fertile that flowers, trees, bushes and, yes, even weeds grow in lush abundance.

    Bidding farewell to Norwalk’s St. Jacob’s

    August 24th, 2023
    St. Jacob’s Lutheran Church in Norwalk had its final service Sunday. German immigrants organized the congregation in 1875, and the church was built at McGary and Railroad streets in 1910.

    Norwalk church to close Aug. 20

    August 17th, 2023
    The last church service in St. Jacob’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Norwalk will be Sunday, Aug. 20. The building is...

    Former board members lodge complaints at Wilton Village Board meeting

    August 17th, 2023
    Three former board members made a series of criticisms at the Wilton Village Board meeting on Tuesday, contending that the current board had been remiss on matters such as how the recent Wilton Fest was handled and whether meeting notices had been properly posted. 

    Ontario struggling to keep up with sewer costs

    August 17th, 2023
    Like many small Wisconsin communities, the Ontario Village Board learned at its meeting Monday that even recent sewer increases have failed to keep up with the ever-escalating costs of managing the utility.

