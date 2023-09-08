N-O-W has groundbreaking

Summer splendor at Palen Park August 24th, 2023

by County Line The flood of 2018 destroyed a great deal of downtown Ontario, and though it might have taken some time for that rich river sludge to settle in, the result is a soil so fertile that flowers, trees, bushes and, yes, even weeds grow in lush abundance.

Bidding farewell to Norwalk’s St. Jacob’s August 24th, 2023

by County Line St. Jacob’s Lutheran Church in Norwalk had its final service Sunday. German immigrants organized the congregation in 1875, and the church was built at McGary and Railroad streets in 1910.

Former board members lodge complaints at Wilton Village Board meeting August 17th, 2023

by County Line Three former board members made a series of criticisms at the Wilton Village Board meeting on Tuesday, contending that the current board had been remiss on matters such as how the recent Wilton Fest was handled and whether meeting notices had been properly posted.

