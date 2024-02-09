Local school board races will be uncontested

This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

The Wilton Public Library will host a meet-and-greet reception with the Wilton Village Board candidates from 10–11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 2.

Monroe County farmers Harvey and Jackie Menn of Lawn View Farm/Menn’s Organic Jerseys have been named Conservation Farmers of the Year.

January 25th, 2024

by County Line

The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District would like to thank Erinn Brandau, owner of Dental Express Staffing; Travis Thieman, owner of Hold-Up Displays and String Swing; and Sid and Marie Thayer, owners of Sid’s Concrete, for their generous monetary donations that allowed the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District to purchase additional school bus cameras that will provide an increased safety measure to keep students safe while being transported on school buses.