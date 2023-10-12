Local kids take part in youth hunt

Local kids took part in the youth hunt last weekend.
Local kids took part in the youth hunt last weekend.
After 34 years with the Village of Ontario, Public Works Director Paul Gibson retired in July.
After years of sitting empty, the former Kendall Elementary School building may soon gain a new purpose: representatives of Ouachita Base Camp told the village board Monday that they would like to open a business focusing on Indian Motorcycle, a brand of motorcycles.
Preliminary audit numbers for 2022 reveal that the Village of Wilton overspent its $643,879 budget by about $150,000, or roughly 23 percent, according to President Missy Coldren at Monday’s village board meeting.
Anyone who has made a recent trip up the hill on Church Street in Ontario and observed the beginning of what will be a 12-unit apartment complex might have asked, “Where is the road?”
Could it be that Damian Dinger made the Norwalk Village Board happy on Tuesday evening?
The Monroe County Historical Society, the Monroe County Local History Room, and the Tomah Area Museum hosted a cemetery walk Saturday at Hillside Cemetery in Wilton.
The Norwalk Rails-to-Trails group hosted its annual marathon, half marathon, 5K and fun run Sunday on the Elroy-Sparta State Trail.
Royall’s board of education approved a provisional 2023–24 budget Monday at its annual meeting.
The Friends of Wildcat Mountain State Park put on a 75th anniversary celebration Saturday. The event included a birding hike, an astronomy program, naturalist programs, a fun run/walk, music and other activities.
A rural Norwalk woman faces felony charges of possession of narcotics, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia after her apprehension in Sparta on Sept. 5.
Evan Chambers of Town & Country Engineering attended the Wilton Village Board’s meeting Sept. 11, giving an update on the village’s wastewater-treatment project and making a second pay request.