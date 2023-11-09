Kendall Holiday Fair

Ontario celebrates trunk-or-treat November 6th, 2023

by County Line The Ontario Community Club puts on its Trunk-or-Treat on Halloween off the village square....

N-O-W sets 2023-24 levy at annual meeting October 26th, 2023

by County Line Following its annual meeting Monday, the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School Board approved a $14 million budget that included a $2.82 million tax levy, with $1.2 million of that being debt service.

Royall votes on final levy amount October 26th, 2023

by County Line Though the Royall School District approved a preliminary 2023–24 levy and mill rate at its annual meeting and budget hearing last month, the board of education OK’d the final figures at its regular meeting Monday.

Progress continues on N-O-W project October 21st, 2023

by County Line Progress is underway on the initial phases of the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District’s building and renovation project, and representatives of general contractor Market & Johnson and TSP Architects & Engineers gave an update at the board of education’s Monday meeting.

