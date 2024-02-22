Kendall grapples with homeless situation at park

Norwalk sets camping fees for water/sewer hookup February 16th, 2024

by County Line The Norwalk Village Board time at its Tuesday evening meeting debating what to charge campers for a water/sewer hookup, which will be new this year to the campground.

BHS to offer new courses February 16th, 2024

by County Line The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School Board approved several new high school course offerings and agreed to update its Youth Options policy at its monthly meeting Monday.

Royall wrestling secures conference championship February 8th, 2024

by County Line The Royall wrestling team earned the top spot in the Scenic Ridges and Rivers Conference meet at Kickapoo Schools on...

Sally Dana benefit slated for Feb. 24 February 8th, 2024

by County Line Postponed due to the weather, the benefit concert and silent auction for Sally Dana of rural Kendall has been rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 24, beginning at 1 p.m. at the Kendall Community Hall.

Public invited to meet Wilton Village Board candidates February 8th, 2024

by County Line The Wilton Public Library will host a meet-and-greet reception with the Wilton Village Board candidates from 10–11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 2.

