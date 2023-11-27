It’s that time again: The St. John’s Ladies Aid Annual Christmas Cookie Walk is coming Saturday, Dec. 2, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Kendall cookie walk slated for Dec. 2
It’s not exactly as though Valley is a boom town of commercial development. But for almost three decades, folks with a green thumb have been wending their way through the hills and valleys for a stop at New Era Nursery on County Highway P, just a few miles out of Valley.
Local hunters made their way into the woods starting Saturday. The following had successful hunts....
Norwalk hosted its annual community Thanksgiving dinner Sunday at the Norwalk Fire Station.
If you thought Ontario’s new developments have been taking years to complete, you would be correct.
By Pat Mulvaney | For the County Line With construction well underway on the new sports complex at Brookwood High...
The Kendall Lions Club hosted its annual holiday fair Friday and Saturday at the Kendall Community Hall.
The Ontario Community Club puts on its Trunk-or-Treat on Halloween off the village square....
Following its annual meeting Monday, the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School Board approved a $14 million budget that included a $2.82 million tax levy, with $1.2 million of that being debt service.
Though the Royall School District approved a preliminary 2023–24 levy and mill rate at its annual meeting and budget hearing last month, the board of education OK’d the final figures at its regular meeting Monday.
Progress is underway on the initial phases of the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District’s building and renovation project, and representatives of general contractor Market & Johnson and TSP Architects & Engineers gave an update at the board of education’s Monday meeting.
After 34 years with the Village of Ontario, Public Works Director Paul Gibson retired in July.