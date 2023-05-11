Giving the OK for fireworks sales, the Kendall Village Board approved a permit for R&T Liquidators at its meeting Monday.
Kendall board approves firework sales
The Brookwood girls track team captured the Scenic Bluffs Conference title with 171 points.
The Royall School District broke ground Monday for its building project, which in part will comprise a new gymnasium, an entrance connecting the elementary and high schools, and an agriculture room.
Royall High School put on its annual pops concert Friday.
The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District hosted its annual Community Night on May 5. The event featured cuisine from different nations, dancing and pinatas.
Starting the process of financing its $24.9 million building project, the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Board of Education approved a bond anticipation note, or a short-term instrument, at its meeting Monday.
In a special board meeting April 27, the Ontario Village Board awarded the bids for the addition to the Ontario Community Center (the former Ontario Elementary School gymnasium).
A new computer-aided dispatch system is on its way to Norwalk, the village board learned its meeting May 9.
The Brookwood FFA hosted its annual banquet Sunday.
Just a few days after the passing of Katie Wallace, Brookwood softball head coach Kelly Wallace’s wife and catcher Deanna Wallace’s mother, the family and team received kind gestures after the team won 4–3 over Cashton on May 4, coming together as one with a moment dedicated to Katie.
Missy Coldren, Wilton’s new village board president, chaired her first meeting Monday.
New Ontario board members found a bundle of issues greeting their arrival to their first board meeting Monday.