In Wilton and elsewhere, more checks and balances can help prevent fraud

Menns named Conservation Farmers of the Year January 25th, 2024

by County Line Monroe County farmers Harvey and Jackie Menn of Lawn View Farm/Menn’s Organic Jerseys have been named Conservation Farmers of the Year.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

N-O-W receives donations from local businesses for school bus safety cameras January 25th, 2024

by County Line The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District would like to thank Erinn Brandau, owner of Dental Express Staffing; Travis Thieman, owner of Hold-Up Displays and String Swing; and Sid and Marie Thayer, owners of Sid’s Concrete, for their generous monetary donations that allowed the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District to purchase additional school bus cameras that will provide an increased safety measure to keep students safe while being transported on school buses.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

N-O-W receives state report card January 25th, 2024

by County Line While the N-O-W School District received an overall “meets expectations” on its recently released state accountability report card, elementary pupils did much better than their high school counterparts.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.