End of an era

New business slated to occupy former Kendall Elementary School 9 hours ago

by County Line After years of sitting empty, the former Kendall Elementary School building may soon gain a new purpose: representatives of Ouachita Base Camp told the village board Monday that they would like to open a business focusing on Indian Motorcycle, a brand of motorcycles.

Audit shows Wilton might have exceeded budget by 23 percent 9 hours ago

by County Line Preliminary audit numbers for 2022 reveal that the Village of Wilton overspent its $643,879 budget by about $150,000, or roughly 23 percent, according to President Missy Coldren at Monday’s village board meeting.

