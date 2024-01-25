Embezzlement allegations in Wilton: A look back at Barton’s tenure as clerk/treasurer

January 25th, 2024
by County Line
Monroe County farmers Harvey and Jackie Menn of Lawn View Farm/Menn’s Organic Jerseys have been named Conservation Farmers of the Year.
January 25th, 2024
by County Line
The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District would like to thank Erinn Brandau, owner of Dental Express Staffing; Travis Thieman, owner of Hold-Up Displays and String Swing; and Sid and Marie Thayer, owners of Sid’s Concrete, for their generous monetary donations that allowed the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District to purchase additional school bus cameras that will provide an increased safety measure to keep students safe while being transported on school buses.
January 25th, 2024
by County Line
Fraud and embezzlement in government is not exactly news.
January 25th, 2024
by County Line
While the N-O-W School District received an overall “meets expectations” on its recently released state accountability report card, elementary pupils did much better than their high school counterparts.
January 10th, 2024
by County Line
Will the Zzip Stop build a new convenience store in in Ontario’s new Taylor Subdivision? That was a part of the issue that confronted the Ontario Village Board at its Monday meeting.
