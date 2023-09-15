Dinger, village board spar over junk on Norwalk property

N-O-W staff receives 2% raise September 15th, 2023

by County Line The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School Board voted in closed session Monday to give what amounts to a 2% raise to all employees.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Progress underway on Ontario’s new subdivisions September 15th, 2023

by County Line If you were thinking the Taylor addition to the village of Ontario never would be developed, you would not be alone.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.