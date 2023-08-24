Dancing Grannies to make Kendall appearance

By | Posted August 24th, 2023 |

Milwaukee’s Dancing Grannies, a group that showed resilience after tragedy, will be featured in this year’s Kendall’s Labor Day parade. 

  • Summer splendor at Palen Park

    August 24th, 2023
    The flood of 2018 destroyed a great deal of downtown Ontario, and though it might have taken some time for that rich river sludge to settle in, the result is a soil so fertile that flowers, trees, bushes and, yes, even weeds grow in lush abundance.

    Bidding farewell to Norwalk’s St. Jacob’s

    August 24th, 2023
    St. Jacob’s Lutheran Church in Norwalk had its final service Sunday. German immigrants organized the congregation in 1875, and the church was built at McGary and Railroad streets in 1910.

    Norwalk church to close Aug. 20

    August 17th, 2023
    The last church service in St. Jacob’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Norwalk will be Sunday, Aug. 20. The building is...

    Former board members lodge complaints at Wilton Village Board meeting

    August 17th, 2023
    Three former board members made a series of criticisms at the Wilton Village Board meeting on Tuesday, contending that the current board had been remiss on matters such as how the recent Wilton Fest was handled and whether meeting notices had been properly posted. 

    Ontario struggling to keep up with sewer costs

    August 17th, 2023
    Like many small Wisconsin communities, the Ontario Village Board learned at its meeting Monday that even recent sewer increases have failed to keep up with the ever-escalating costs of managing the utility.

  • Norwalk to welcome new Main Street businesses

    August 17th, 2023
    It appears Norwalk will be getting some new businesses, the village board learned at its meeting Aug. 8.

    Celebrating Wilton Fest

    August 10th, 2023
    The annual Wilton Fest brought festival-goers to the village last weekend. 

    Ontario home to two new food carts

    August 10th, 2023
    When the flood of 2018 swept through Ontario, it washed more than flood trash down the Kickapoo; it also destroyed what had been an important Ontario summer watering hole. 

    Scenes from the Monroe County Fair

    August 10th, 2023
    Local 4-H and FFA members took part in Monroe County Fair exhibitions last week.

    Norwalk man charged with sexual assault, incest

    August 10th, 2023
    The Norwalk Police Department recently referred a case involving alleged sexual assault and incest to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office. 

    A haunting question: Are N-O-W, Royall children safe?

    August 3rd, 2023
    Clearly Royall principal Scott Uppena and Brookwood Superintendent Travis Anderson have complied with the new regulations from the legislature and the state Department of Justice to harden schools and increase attention to safety measures far above the traditional tornado and fire drills many us recall from our school days. But is it enough? Other circumstances and other actors might have made our schools less safe. 

