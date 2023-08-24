Milwaukee’s Dancing Grannies, a group that showed resilience after tragedy, will be featured in this year’s Kendall’s Labor Day parade.
Dancing Grannies to make Kendall appearance
Milwaukee’s Dancing Grannies, a group that showed resilience after tragedy, will be featured in this year’s Kendall’s Labor Day parade.
The flood of 2018 destroyed a great deal of downtown Ontario, and though it might have taken some time for that rich river sludge to settle in, the result is a soil so fertile that flowers, trees, bushes and, yes, even weeds grow in lush abundance.
St. Jacob’s Lutheran Church in Norwalk had its final service Sunday. German immigrants organized the congregation in 1875, and the church was built at McGary and Railroad streets in 1910.
The last church service in St. Jacob’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Norwalk will be Sunday, Aug. 20. The building is...
Three former board members made a series of criticisms at the Wilton Village Board meeting on Tuesday, contending that the current board had been remiss on matters such as how the recent Wilton Fest was handled and whether meeting notices had been properly posted.
Like many small Wisconsin communities, the Ontario Village Board learned at its meeting Monday that even recent sewer increases have failed to keep up with the ever-escalating costs of managing the utility.
It appears Norwalk will be getting some new businesses, the village board learned at its meeting Aug. 8.
The annual Wilton Fest brought festival-goers to the village last weekend.
When the flood of 2018 swept through Ontario, it washed more than flood trash down the Kickapoo; it also destroyed what had been an important Ontario summer watering hole.
Local 4-H and FFA members took part in Monroe County Fair exhibitions last week.
The Norwalk Police Department recently referred a case involving alleged sexual assault and incest to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office.
Clearly Royall principal Scott Uppena and Brookwood Superintendent Travis Anderson have complied with the new regulations from the legislature and the state Department of Justice to harden schools and increase attention to safety measures far above the traditional tornado and fire drills many us recall from our school days. But is it enough? Other circumstances and other actors might have made our schools less safe.