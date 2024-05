Brandau awarded Quilt of Valor

David Brandau graduated from Royall High School in 1965. Two years later, he received a letter that said, “Greetings from Uncle Sam. You have been selected to serve in the Armed Forces.” It was April 1967; David was 20 years old. So he packed his duffle bag and headed for Fort Campbell, Ky., for basic training, AKA boot camp.