BHS to offer new courses
The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School Board approved several new high school course offerings and agreed to update its Youth Options policy at its monthly meeting Monday.
Should Ontario seek a Community Development Grant from Vernon County? That was the question at Monday’s Ontario Village Board meeting.
The Norwalk Village Board time at its Tuesday evening meeting debating what to charge campers for a water/sewer hookup, which will be new this year to the campground.
The Royall wrestling team earned the top spot in the Scenic Ridges and Rivers Conference meet at Kickapoo Schools on...
Postponed due to the weather, the benefit concert and silent auction for Sally Dana of rural Kendall has been rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 24, beginning at 1 p.m. at the Kendall Community Hall.
The Wilton Public Library will host a meet-and-greet reception with the Wilton Village Board candidates from 10–11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 2.
In both the Royall and the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton school districts, the April ballot will be made up of uncontested incumbents.
Monroe County farmers Harvey and Jackie Menn of Lawn View Farm/Menn’s Organic Jerseys have been named Conservation Farmers of the Year.
The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District would like to thank Erinn Brandau, owner of Dental Express Staffing; Travis Thieman, owner of Hold-Up Displays and String Swing; and Sid and Marie Thayer, owners of Sid’s Concrete, for their generous monetary donations that allowed the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District to purchase additional school bus cameras that will provide an increased safety measure to keep students safe while being transported on school buses.
Fraud and embezzlement in government is not exactly news.
Former Village of Wilton clerk/treasurer Leigha Barton was arrested Jan. 11 on charges related to fraud and embezzlement. The following are key events that occurred during her tenure.
While the N-O-W School District received an overall “meets expectations” on its recently released state accountability report card, elementary pupils did much better than their high school counterparts.