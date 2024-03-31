BHS showcases talent

Brookwood High School had its spring showcase concert March 21.
Bryce Halverson and Berulo Rodriguez perform “That Funny Feeling.”
Grace Johnson serves as presenter for the musical pieces.
Maddie Rasmussen prepares to perform “Blue.”
Abby Barry performs “Glad You Came.”
Amelia Meyer performs “Fur Elise.”
Bella Erickson (left) and Willow Pasch sing a duet, “Little Do You Know Me.”
Brayden Thieman sings “Sincerely Me.”
Bryce Halverson takes part in a vocal trio, singing “Sincerely Me” with Skylar Hanson and Brayden Thieman.