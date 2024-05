A South Side tribute to Myrna Fauska

It’s 5 p.m. on a Sunday night, and the telephone won’t be ringing with Myrna Fauska calling to find out what Lynette and Sally have been up to the past week. For I don’t know how many years (but a lot), Myrna would call every Sunday, with pen in hand, ready to note what we had been up to in the prior week.