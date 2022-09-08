Wood Turtle Days group will have fundraiser for Brookwood athletics

The Wood Turtle DaysTM organization will sell brats, hot dogs, and chips at the Molter’s Brat Hut in Tomah on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

  • Scenic Bluffs Community Health Centers breaks ground on Norwalk Health Center

    September 1st, 2022
    Bringing healthcare access to rural and underserved communities is the foundation of Scenic Bluffs Community Health Centers’ mission.

    Splendor of summer

    August 25th, 2022
    Though the summer beauty at Ontario’s Palen Park reached its peak a few weeks ago, visitors can still take in summer flora.

    Construction of Gundersen St. Joe’s Elroy Clinic expected to start in October

    August 25th, 2022
    Gundersen St. Joseph’s expects to break ground on its new Elroy clinic this October.

    Scenic Bluffs in Cashton hosts e-Recyling event

    August 18th, 2022
    Scenic Bluffs Community Health Center hosted its e-Recycling event at its Cashton facility on Aug. 10. For the third year, Paul Gerber of Ontario helped out at the event.

    Wilton Village Board, public remain at odds over pool, other village operations

    August 18th, 2022
    The circumstances that caused the Wilton Municipal Pool’s closure in July resulted in further strife at Monday’s village board meeting, and, as at previous board meetings, the board and the audience members disagreed over basic facts related to the dispute.  

  • N-O-W play set for Aug. 27–28

    August 18th, 2022
    The Brookwood theatre program will present “Bedtime Stories (As Told by Our Dad) (Who Messed Them Up)” on Saturday, Aug. 27, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 28, at 2 p.m., Principal Angela Funk noted in her report at Monday’s Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District board meeting.  

    Royall turned down for FEMA grant

    August 11th, 2022
    FEMA turned down the Royall School District for a $4 million Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities grant for the second year in the row on Aug. 1, leaving the board of education to modify aspects of its forthcoming building project. 

    Kendall Village Board reviews rules on floodplains

    August 11th, 2022
    Kendall will be severely limited regarding what it can do with land designated as floodway, board member Mike Crneckiy reported to the village board at its meeting Monday. 

    Will traveling services take a greater role in small towns’ commercial offerings?

    August 4th, 2022
    Could it be in the not too distant future that small town Main Streets will dwindle away and be replaced by food trucks and other traveling services? 

    Scenes from the Monroe County Fair

    August 4th, 2022
    Local 4-H and FFA members gathered at the Monroe County Fair last week to take part in an array of exhibitions. 

    Kendall Lions host concert in the park

    August 4th, 2022
    The Kendall Lions Club hosted its annual concert in Central Park on Thursday, with organizers saying they “had a good crowd and a wonderful evening weather-wise.”

  • Extra
    Photo gallery: Merriment at Kendall Fest
    One injured in Ontario crash
    Two arrested for Vernon County bar burglaries
    Pickle Fest set for Saturday
    Committee recommends $5-an-hour raises for Village of Wilton employees

    News
    Ontario Police Report
    Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for Aug. 29 to Sept. 4
    Wilton Chess Club meets first, third Tuesdays
    Norwalk Municipal Court report
    Elroy Lions Club seeking vendors for Apple Dumpling Day Race in September
  • The County Line
  • Archives

  • Community
    Brookwood classes of ‘67 and ‘68 reunite
    Book review: ‘Afterlife’ by Julia Alvarez
    Weisspfenning family played important role in early history of St. Luke’s
    South Side News for Sept. 1
    Wilton Public Library to host fall activities

    Obituaries
    James R. Herman
    Wilmer C. Carlson
    Doris A. Schwartz
    Linda Lou Schultz
    Rodger R. Williams

    Opinion
    Letter to the editor: Say ‘no’ to Village of Wilton raises
    Letter to the editor: Wake up, Wilton
    Letter to the editor: How was my summer?
    Letter to the editor: Wilton Village Board’s letter to the public omits or skews information
    Letter to the editor: Wilton Municipal Pool needs an operating landline phone

    Sports
    Cross-country teams vie for first-place finishes
    Brookwood football falls 2 points short over Viroqua
    Photos: Track athletes compete at state
    Royall concludes baseball season
    Royall to host summer baseball, softball programs

  • Backtalk
    What will fill the gap when newspapers disappear?
    Attacks on schools are at times irrational
    Wilton’s pool the result of veterans’ efforts
    Abortion issue has shades of gray
    Hillsdale College continues to organize charter schools

    E-Edition
    Sept. 8, 2022, print issue
    Sept. 1, 2022, print issue
    Aug. 25, 2022, print issue
    Aug. 18, 2022, print issue
    Aug. 11, 2022, print issue

    Pictures from the Past
    St. Luke’s to be placed on National Registers
    An icy day in Wilton in 1922
    Monroe County Retired Teachers Association, 1992
    A remembrance: Elroy’s opera house
    Oil City country school, 1948–49

    School
    Royall music students honored
    Powell’s art entered in state-fair contest
    N-O-W honors Brieske
    Royall hosts sixth-grade science fair
    Royall hunter-safety course wraps up