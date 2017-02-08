The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a stolen vehicle from Main Street in Ontario during the early morning hours of Feb. 6.
Woman accused of stealing car in Ontario
Facing accusations of taking money from his deceased mother-in-law’s bank account, Kendall’s onetime marshal recently was put on administrative leave from his Monroe County dispatcher position, according to the Monroe County Herald.
Any plan by Congress or the Trump administration to require local sheriff’s departments to enforce immigration laws would be met with little enthusiasm by either Monroe County Sheriff Scott Perkins or Vernon County Sheriff John Spears.
Many local
races up this year The following have submitted candidacy papers and will appear on ballots for local boards on April 4.
The Royall School Board resumed its conversation Monday on replacing the district’s 60-year-old bleachers and gymnasium floor, hearing comments from both supporters and those more skeptical of the project.
A long-running dispute between Cashton-based Portland Implement and the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School Board spilled over into the latter’s Monday’s meeting.
In his inaugural address last week, President Donald Trump said of public schools, “(They are) an education system, flush with cash, but which leaves our young and beautiful students deprived of knowledge.”
Icy conditions resulted in two incidents in which vehicles became disabled Jan. 16, according to Wilton Police Chief Jeremy Likely.
The Norwalk Village Board held its caucus Tuesday, and the following are the nominations.
After a Tomah woman allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign in Wilton on Jan. 14, she collided with an Ontario man’s vehicle, according to Police Chief Jeremy Likely.
The Kickapoo Valley Reserve hosted its annual Winter Festival on Saturday.