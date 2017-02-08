Woman accused of stealing car in Ontario

By | Posted February 8th, 2017 |

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a stolen vehicle from Main Street in Ontario during the early morning hours of Feb. 6. 

  • Kendall’s former marshal on leave

    February 8th, 2017
    by

    Facing accusations of taking money from his deceased mother-in-law’s bank account, Kendall’s onetime marshal recently was put on administrative leave from his Monroe County dispatcher position, according to the Monroe County Herald.

    Sheriffs in Monroe, Vernon counties haven’t made immigration enforcement a top priority

    February 1st, 2017
    by
    nuzbot_Wed-Feb-1-2017.jpg

    Any plan by Congress or the Trump administration to require local sheriff’s departments to enforce immigration laws would be met with little enthusiasm by either Monroe County Sheriff Scott Perkins or Vernon County Sheriff John Spears.

    Many local races up this year

    January 25th, 2017
    by

    Many local
    races up this year The following have submitted candidacy papers and will appear on ballots for local boards on April 4.

    Royall revisits plans to redo bleachers, gym floor

    January 25th, 2017
    by

    The Royall School Board resumed its conversation Monday on replacing the district’s 60-year-old bleachers and gymnasium floor, hearing comments from both supporters and those more skeptical of the project.

    N-O-W School District, Portland Implement disagree on bill

    January 25th, 2017
    by

    A long-running dispute between Cashton-based Portland Implement and the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School Board spilled over into the latter’s Monday’s meeting.

  • How will our local schools fare under a Trump presidency?

    January 25th, 2017
    by
    nuzbot_Wed-Jan-25-2017.jpg

    In his inaugural address last week, President Donald Trump said of public schools, “(They are) an education system, flush with cash, but which leaves our young and beautiful students deprived of knowledge.”

    Ice storm: Wilton police respond to disabled vehicles

    January 19th, 2017
    by
    nuzbot_Thu-Jan-19-2017.jpg

    Icy conditions resulted in two incidents in which vehicles became disabled Jan. 16, according to Wilton Police Chief Jeremy Likely.

    Norwalk holds caucus

    January 19th, 2017
    by

    The Norwalk Village Board held its caucus Tuesday, and the following are the nominations.

    No one hurt in two-vehicle crash in Wilton

    January 19th, 2017
    by

    After a Tomah woman allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign in Wilton on Jan. 14, she collided with an Ontario man’s vehicle, according to Police Chief Jeremy Likely.

    Kickapoo Valley creations

    January 12th, 2017
    by
    nuzbot_Thu-Jan-12-2017.jpg

    The Kickapoo Valley Reserve hosted its annual Winter Festival on Saturday.

    Champions, again: BHS wrestling continues to turn heads after winning conference title

    The Brookwood wrestling team entered Saturday’s conference meet at River Ridge riding a wave of team success.

    Panthers facing plenty of floor time in final weeks

    Though fewer than three weeks are left in the regular season, the Royall boys basketball team has nearly half of its season schedule left to play. 

    Falcons get key win in battle with Necedah

    Brookwood limited Necedah’s chances to score by taking care of the ball in Thursday’s 50–43 win over the visiting Cardinals.

