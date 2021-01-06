WIN-WIN names Christmas giveaway winners

Longer days and other celestial truths December 30th, 2020

by County Line By the time readers see this article, the shortest day and longest night of 2020 will have come and gone. What this means is that some of the darkest days of the year are behind us.

A reimagined Christmas concert December 30th, 2020

by County Line Brookwood students recorded their holiday concerts Dec. 15. The performers social distanced, and the events were not open to the public.

Demolition of Ontario Community Hall delayed; FEMA buyouts approved December 16th, 2020

by County Line The Ontario Village Board heard some good news at its Monday meeting, when clerk Terri Taylor told the board that just prior to the meeting, she had received an email indicating that FEMA had approved buyouts for the nine properties damaged in the 2018 flood.

Wilton Village Board’s mask requirement approved on second try December 16th, 2020

by County Line Though a similar measure had failed in November, a repeat motion to require masks at Wilton Village Board meetings met with board approval on Monday by 4–2.

