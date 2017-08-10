Wilton’s whimsical ‘Yard Sale’

Wilton Community Theatre hosted a variety show entitled “Yard Sale” during Wilton Wood Turtle Days. Proceeds will go to the Wilton Public Library.

  • Norwalk Public Library to host eclipse party Aug. 21

    August 10th, 2017
    The Norwalk Public Library will have an eclipse party from 11:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, when Americans in the continental U.S. will experience a total eclipse of the sun for the first time since 1979. 

    Norwalk will take action against owner of dilapidated property

    August 10th, 2017
    When Bernardino Cruz opens his door in Sparta within the next week, he will find Norwalk Police Chief David Jones on the other side.

    Wilton eclipse party slated for Aug. 21

    August 8th, 2017
    The Wilton Public Library will host an eclipse party Monday, Aug. 21, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:35 p.m.

    Norwalk Public Library to auction off gift baskets

    August 4th, 2017
    The Norwalk Public Library Board will auction off gift baskets during the Norwalk Tractor Pull, which is set for Aug. 12–13.

    Games for kids will be offered after Wilton Wood Turtle parade

    August 4th, 2017
    The Wilton Public Library will provide games for kids after the Wood Turtle parade on Sunday, Aug. 6, in the parking lot in front of the Wilton swimming pool.

  • Kendall murder-mystery dinner theatre set for Aug. 18

    August 3rd, 2017
    After taking a year off, the Kendall Area Arts and Culture Organization actors will be featured in the 2017 version of their murder-mystery dinner theatre.

    Norwalk Public Library has groundbreaking for addition

    August 3rd, 2017
    The Norwalk Public Library Board broke ground for its library addition Monday.

    ‘Simply JP’ is anything but simple

    August 3rd, 2017
    Her professional name is “Simply JP,” but it is obvious there is very little about this woman that would qualify as "simple.”

    Wilton community theatre to present ‘Yard Sale’

    July 27th, 2017
    Wilton Community Theatre will present “Yard Sale,” an original production, at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 4 and Aug. 5 in the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church basement.

    Wilton flower fair set for Aug. 6

    July 27th, 2017
    The 13th annual Wilton Wood Turtle Flower Fair will be Sunday, Aug. 6, at the Wilton Community Center, 400 East St.

    Ontario area continues to recover from last week’s deluge

    July 27th, 2017
    Floodwaters from Brush Creek and the Kickapoo River converged in Ontario early Thursday morning, causing widespread damage and leaving behind a pungent coat of mud and debris.

    43-year-old Wilton man arrested on range of charges

    Wilton police arrested a 43-year-old man Aug. 1 for a series of offenses: operating while revoked, license restrictions, failure to display vehicle license plate, felony bail jumping and resisting arrest/obstructing.

    Growing Together Garden Club has flower show

    The Growing Together Garden Club’s 2017 annual flower show was held during Wilton Wood Turtle Days last weekend.

    Wilton classes reunite

    Twenty-seven members of the Wilton High School classes of 1962 and 1963, along with spouses and friends, gathered July 29 for their class reunion at The Ranch in rural Ontario.

    Your right to know: Supreme Court openness rulings a mixed bag
    Editorial cartoon

    Hotel White, Ontario
    Ontario flood, 1908

