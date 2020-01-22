Wilton Wood Turtle Festival will be shortened to one day

Wilton felon found guilty of firearm possession charge 9 hours ago

by County Line In Monroe County Circuit Court in mid-January, a former Wilton man and prior felon was sentenced to four years of probation stemming from an incident in which he was caught possessing a firearm.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Jury sides with plaintiffs in Monroe County Board case 10 hours ago

by County Line After deliberating for six hours, a Monroe County jury found that 10 county board supervisors violated Wisconsin Open Meetings Law when they signed a petition in November 2017 to move the proposed Rolling Hills nursing home site from Sparta to Tomah.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Funding secured for watershed studies 10 hours ago

by County Line Monroe, Vernon and La Crosse counties received approval for a $1.6 million grant to study two area watersheds where flood-prevention dams were breached during heavy rainfalls in 2018.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.